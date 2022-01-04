With or without filling, thicker or finer, with orange blossom or anise, with candied fruits or almonds … whatever your favorite roscón, there is a characteristic common to good quality ones: a soft and fluffy crumb. It can be homemade or bought, but nobody likes a dry roscón. For keep that smooth texture and all its aroma there are some tricks that we can apply and thus enjoy the roscón even days after baking it.

Let us remember that the roscón, even if it is a sweet, it does not behave the same as a sponge cake or some cookies; It is a bread, with baker’s yeast, sourdough or natural ferments. In addition, to properly preserve bread at home, you have to distinguish between the different types, as a loaf of rye does not require the same care as a brioche, as we have already seen.

The roscón is a enriched bakery dough with sugars and fats, soft crumb and crust, but without excessive honeycombing. This in turn differentiates it from panettone, much more complex, light, and cottony, which is also better preserved because it contains more hydration and fat and, above all, because of the fruits and their shape.

Which roscones are best preserved

If we want a roscón to last longer fresh, we have to choose top-quality ingredients and venture with a more elaborate recipe, the kind that require more time, or go to quality bakeries. The sourdough and preferments help, but also reduce the amount of yeast and give it more time to lift.

The slow cold fermentations They will help in the same way, for example leaving the roscón in its different phases in the refrigerator or a cold area of ​​the house, as well as relying on a more hydrated dough with a good percentage of fat. The more flour we add, the heavier and drier it will come out, and the sooner it will harden.

Other tricks can be to apply the technique of tang zhong that we explained a while ago, or add a baked potato peeled and well crushed, which also helps to knead and give cohesion. And, although they are no longer roscones as such, the muffin format is better preserved when eaten individually and they are easier to freeze.

How to keep the roscón tender and fresh

One problem with the roscón is precisely its donut shape, which makes storage difficult. It is important keep cut end covered, which in this case will always be double, with plastic film or some similar material such as aluminum foil. The fabrics, although more ecological, perspire too much.

If the roscón is very large, we can apply the technique that he advised us Beatriz Echevarría from El Horno de Babette to store a sliced ​​bread or brioche, cutting it in half to divide it into two pieces and slice it from both pieces, alternating the ends; thus we maintain a certain homogeneity throughout the dough, and we can save the roscón joining the cut ends, in such a way that the crumbs themselves preserve themselves.

The important is isolate the air mass to prevent it from drying out and losing moisture. For this, what works best is to wrap the roscón, with its cut ends well covered, in plastic, either film -with several turns and without leaving nooks- or a clean food bag that does not emit odors. The better air gets inside it, the better.

The wax paper Food with beeswax is also a good alternative, more sustainable and reusable, although it can be more difficult to wrap depending on the shape and size of the roscón, and we could crush it too much.

Once well wrapped, we can store it in the oven-cold-, an airtight bread basket that does not have other breads inside, or a refrigerator type pantry. The more isolated from the outside, the better the light and heat. The room temperature should be cool and stable, but not excessively cold; the fridge is not recommended because it tends to dry out the masses, unless we have filled it.

The freezer option

We must decide soon if we are going to freeze the roscón: how much more fresh be it, better hold on. Of course, always once it has cooled down completely.

We can freeze it whole, but knowing that we will consume it completely as soon as possible once defrosted, although the best is cut portions and freeze them individually, as we would slice a loaf. Each piece must be completely wrapped in plastic film and it is advisable to place it later in a special airtight bag or container for freezing.

If we don’t want to screw it up too much, we can pre-freeze For one or two hours the sliced ​​pieces of roscón, introducing them as is in a part of the freezer that does not have traces of odors, and then proceed to wrap it in plastic and place it in a zip lock bag, with the others that we have cut.

To defrost each portion and enjoy it as freshly made, we can simply leave it at room temperature and give it a final touch of heat with the microwave on low power or with the toaster’s bun heating function. If we are in a hurry, it will be enough with use the oven at 180ºC for 2-10 minutes -depending on size-, or the microwave defrost function.

How to revive a dry roscón

In the end even the best roscón from the best bakery ends up drying out and lose aroma; That is why bakers always recommend consuming it as fresh as possible, as soon as possible.

Before all is lost we can save the last harder pieces by moistening them with a water spray or wrapping them in a damp cloth, and warming them slightly in the microwave, at low power, about 20-30 seconds, or taking advantage of the residual heat of the oven if we have turned it on. It would even be worth resorting to a steamer or frying pan with a lid.

The idea is to contribute again humidity and heat the portion just to give it a certain temperature, as if it were freshly made, still warm, without actually smoking. And it is important eat it as soon as possibleWell, once it cools down again, there will be no way to revive it properly.

Then the time will come take advantage of the leftovers to make recipes without waste such as French toast or French toast, a pudding, or its British version, calatrava bread, baked croutons, crunchy toast or even breadcrumbs, once well toasted and crushed.

