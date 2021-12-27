The sparkling wines with their insinuating sparkling bubbles they are not often lacking in big celebrations, and even less so at Christmas. Champagne, cava or even cider are classic drinks that many reserve for the holidays or to say goodbye to the year with the traditional toast. If we are left with an open bottle we can apply some conservation guidelines to avoid spoiling. To begin with, let’s say it very clearly: forget the myth of putting a spoon in.

What makes these wines special are the bubbles that arise naturally during the traditional production process, called champenoise, in which both fermentation and aging take place already bottled. Carbon dioxide appears like this during the second fermentation in the bottle, and is responsible for a large part of its organoleptic qualities.

The denominations of champagne o champagne and cava respond to place where they are made and to the regulations of each body responsible for their certifications as products with a designation of origin. Obviously they are not exactly the same, in the same way that French and Spanish wines are different, but that already depends on the region, the type of grape, the producer, the vintage, the aging or the sugar level.

Let’s opt for cava or champagne at our table, what interests us is to make the most of those bubbles to enjoy the wine of all its qualities. And you have to start with your correct conservation before to open it.

How to preserve and serve a sparkling wine correctly

The vast majority of these wines do not respond well to long-term preservation; it doesn’t make much sense to keep them for years because they won’t get better over time. A producer puts them on sale at the optimum time for their consumption, so there is no need to keep a bottle that they give us for more than two years in the pantry.

They are also delicate; It is best to keep them in a wine cellar, but, as few of us are lucky enough to be able to invest in one, it will be enough for us to keep the bottle in a vertical or horizontal position, in a dark, cool place and, above all, in a stable temperature, ideally fresh. The ideal would be around 10-15ºC, but nothing happens without it being a few degrees more as long as there are no sudden changes.

Yes, we will cool it when serving it, preferably leaving the bottles in the fridge for several hours. Using the freezer is only advisable in emergencies, and taking care that ice or frost does not form. Freezing a wine is never a good ideaEven less with bubbles, as it can spoil the content and also explode the glass.





Another option is to introduce the bottle in a champagne or special bucket with very cold water and ice, of good quality, for at least 30 minutes. In any case, the bottles should be refrigerated vertically and, if we have them in the fridge, avoiding fluctuations in the temperature of the door, to serve them at 8-10ºC.

How to Keep Leftover Cava or Champagne

Any expert would tell us to avoid having leftover sparkling at all costs, as they lose qualities very quickly once opened. If we don’t drink a lot or there are few people at home we can always buy half bottles (from my) or even youngest. But of course, if they have given it to us, there is little that can be done in this regard.

First of all, you have to prevent the open bottle from getting hot, keeping it in a cooler or the aforementioned bucket with cold water and ice, if we don’t want to be going back and forth to the kitchen to keep it in the fridge. When we know that we are not going to drink anymore, we have to close it as tightly as possible to minimize the loss of bubbles and aromas, as well as the penetration of outside air.

For this we can resort to a special cap with vacuum seal. There are different prices depending on their effectiveness, some with a built-in vacuum system, others with a separate device. The more sophisticated ones like the Coravin Pivot require a considerable investment that is also worthwhile to preserve non-sparkling wines all year round.





If we are not regular drinkers, we can get by with any method of walking around the house, even if it seems tacky. The versatile tight plastic film with an elastic band it will be better than nothing, always keeping the bottle back in the fridge and away from the door. Of course, it is better to consume what is left over within 24 hours, preferably at a New Year’s brunch, as an aperitif or with food.

We repeat that the myth of the spoon does not work; the Champagne Committee of France itself has tested it to verify that it is nothing more than a false belief and advises against it. Neither do miraculous tricks like the one in introduce a raisin; the only thing that is achieved is to make the gas bubbles that the wine still has more visible.

We always have the option of taking advantage of what has been left over in a dish, replacing, for example, the classic white wine of any prescription, or with specific preparations such as prawns, a pear dessert or white chocolate truffles.





