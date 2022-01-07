How to prepare onion rings in air fryer?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

If you like onion rings, but you don’t want to add excess trans fat to your diet, we recommend that you pay attention to the following recipe.

It is possible to prepare exquisite onion rings in an air fryer, thus achieving a result with fewer calories and optimal to include in the context of a healthy diet. Keep in mind that vegetables and greens must appear regularly in the pattern, as they contain essential nutrients and phytochemicals to maintain homeostasis.

Before starting, it is important to emphasize that the air fryer cannot cook food in the same way as a conventional oil fryer. There are differences on a palatable level, although if the recipe that we will show below is followed, the result will be more than worthy.

Ingredients for onion rings

To prepare some onion rings in the air fryer you will need the following ingredients:

1 pinch of salt.

1 cup of flour.

Pepper and cumin.

100 grams of breadcrumbs.

Onion rings made in an air fryer have fewer calories than those fried in oil and are healthier.

Step by Step

You have to start by removing the skin from the onions and cutting them into 1 centimeter thick slices, reserving the result in a bowl, while the eggs are beaten in another container. When they are ready, add the salt, pepper and cumin, beating again for a couple more minutes.

From now on it will be necessary to place the egg, the flour and the breadcrumbs in different containers. Each onion ring is passed through all the containers. First the flour, then the egg and finally the breadcrumbs. Once all are breaded, the air fryer is preheated to 180 degrees Celsius, then the onion is placed in the bucket.

They will need to cook for 15 minutes, but when the first 7 have been completed, it will be necessary to turn the rings so that they are made perfectly on all sides. Once the cooking time is up, they are removed and they will be ready for consumption.

Keep in mind that you can soak the onion in water for a few minutes before breading it to get rid of some of the strong flavor. In this case, it is advisable to drain it well afterwards, using absorbent paper. Also, the amounts of salt and spices are variable, so you can adapt these ingredients to personal tastes.

Benefits of onion rings

We cannot finish the recipe without commenting on the main benefits of including onion rings in a balanced and varied diet. It is important to ensure that there are no deficiencies of essential nutrients to ensure that the body works properly. Now keep in mind that all the positive effects are thanks to the vegetable, not due to the breading.

They reduce the risk of developing complex pathologies

Onion is a source of phytochemicals with antioxidant capacity. These elements neutralize the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues, achieving a reduction in the risk of developing complex pathologies. This association is reflected in a study published in the journal European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.

Improve diabetes management

Diabetes is one of the most frequent metabolic diseases in developed countries. Its risk factors are improper diet and sedentary lifestyle.

However, there are certain foods that can be included in the diet to improve glycemic management and treatment. The onion is one of them, according to one research published in the journal Journal of Dietary Supplements.

They work as a prebiotic

Finally, it is necessary to emphasize that the onion can act as a prebiotic thanks to the presence of inulin inside. This type of soluble fiber has proved serve as an energy substrate for the bacteria that live in the digestive tract, getting these to reproduce.

Onions provide fiber, phytochemicals and antioxidants, making them suitable for a balanced diet.

Prepare onion rings in the air fryer

It is very easy to prepare some delicious onion rings in the air fryer. It doesn’t take a lot of ingredients or a lot of time to achieve a fantastic result. They can serve as an accompaniment to a multitude of different recipes, or there is even the option of eating them with a homemade sauce.

To finish, keep in mind that batters should not be abused, even if they are cooked in an air fryer. Fried foods are more energy dense, which could throw your calorie balance out of balance. Nothing will happen to include them in a timely manner, but it is advisable to prioritize other methods, such as the iron and the oven.

