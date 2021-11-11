How to prepare chicken tikka masala? Step by step recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to show you the steps you have to follow to prepare an exquisite Indian recipe for chicken tikka masala, very suitable for improving health.

Last update: November 10, 2021

The chicken tikka masala is a recipe of Hindu origin which has quickly spread throughout the world, since it is not only delicious, but also has several health benefits due to its complete nutritional contribution.

In addition, its organoleptic characteristics are exceptional. It is not a difficult dish to prepare, especially if you follow the step-by-step recipe that we are going to offer you.

Before starting, you must bear in mind that the inclusion of meat in the diet is essential to ensure that the body works optimally. It is a food that has proteins and minerals of the highest quality. All of them are essential elements for human physiology to develop its role properly.

Chicken tikka masala ingredients

To prepare an exquisite chicken tikka masala you will need the following ingredients:

2 boneless chicken breasts cut into medium pieces.

2 cloves of garlic

1 small piece of ginger.

1 medium onion.

A large tomato without skin.

One teaspoon of tomato paste.

1/2 cup of coconut milk.

1 tablespoon of unsweetened yogurt.

Fresh coriander

In addition, this dish is characterized by including many spices inside. They are as follows:

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

One teaspoon of cumin.

1 teaspoon of coriander seeds powder.

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper.

1 teaspoon of turmeric.

1 tablespoon of garam masala.

Chicken tikka masala is a dish packed with flavor and easy to prepare.

Most of these condiments can be found in any supermarket. However, it may be that you have to resort to a large commercial area or a specialized store to get the garam masal. It is a typical Hindu product, not very common in western countries.

Step by Step

Mix all the spices in a bowl. Next, marinate the chicken. To do this, mix the yogurt with half the spices, add the chicken, add salt and pepper, and stir thoroughly. Wait a couple of hours while the meat stays covered in the fridge. Once the time has passed, chop the onion, garlic and tomato into small cubes. Also peel the ginger and cut it into small pieces. Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a saucepan over low heat and sauté the ingredients. It is very important that they do not stick or burn. To do this, stir constantly. At this point, add half of the spices left over from marinating the chicken to the casserole. Cook for one minute without stopping mixing. Add the water together with the tomato paste, stirring constantly. Then add the coconut milk. Pass the preparation through a mincer until it reaches a homogeneous texture. Cook the marinated chicken pieces in a skillet until golden brown. Add the spicy sauce and wait for the meat to finish cooking over medium heat. Correct the salt and spices, and add more coconut milk if necessary at the end. Stir well so that everything is integrated. At the moment of serving, garnish with fresh coriander.

If you are looking for a nutritious dish to surprise your guests, chicken tikka masala is an excellent option.

Benefits of chicken tikka masala

This chicken recipe tikka masala It has several health benefits when included in the context of a varied and balanced diet. It is necessary to ensure that there are no deficiencies of essential nutrients to be able to experience all the positive effects. They are as follows.

Improved muscle health

Chicken is one of the most suitable foods to maintain muscle mass in a functional state over time. It is a product that stands out for its protein content of high biological value. These have all the essential amino acids and score well for digestibility.

According to a study published in the journal BioMed Research International, It is essential to ensure that the daily protein requirements are met in order to achieve good muscular health. It will also be decisive to promote physical activity by prioritizing strength work.

Prevents the development of chronic diseases

Many of the spices included in the chicken recipe tikka masala they have a very positive effect on the state of health. Among them, special mention must be made of turmeric. This have demonstrated be able to help in the prevention of several complex pathologies due to its contribution in antioxidants and flavonoids.

All these compounds neutralize the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. Also, they contribute to modulate inflammatory mechanisms, processes underlying many chronic diseases.

It can help you lose weight

This chicken recipe has a significant amount of pepper inside that gives it a certain spicy touch. This element is characterized by concentrating capsaicin, a mildly irritating substance that can activate metabolism.

According to a research published in the journal International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, the pepper contributes to weight loss through a slight increase in body temperature.

However, to lose weight it will not be enough just to include spicy in the diet. We will have to start other good habits of life. It is necessary to generate a hypocaloric environment and promote physical activity, as well as adequate sleep each night.

Make chicken tikka masala at home

As you have seen, prepare chicken tikka masala it is not complicated at all. The key lies in getting all the indicated spices in order to maximize the final organoleptic characteristics. This dish concentrates a large amount of essential nutrients and positive flavonoids for health.

Now, keep in mind that choosing a good quality chicken will also be decisive. The best thing is that it has been raised in the wild so that its fatty acid profile is optimal. Thus, a tighter and juicier meat will be obtained, whose flavor will be clearly superior. On the other hand, animal abuse is reduced and their welfare is increased.

