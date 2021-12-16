The life of a doctor goes beyond treating patients and making a diagnosis. There are many situations that can arise because every day a different adventure is lived. While the legal aspect is one of the most important and sometimes it is not mentioned in depth in the university. Among the various procedures that you are obliged to write, if necessary, is the Letter of Validly Informed Consent. But do you know when and how it should be made?

The answer is the National Commission of Medical Arbitration (Conamed) but first it is necessary to understand what it consists of. His general definition points out that it is the tangible expression of respect for the autonomy of patients in the field of medical care and health research. It is the act of free and voluntary decision made by a competent person, by which he accepts the diagnostic or therapeutic actions suggested by his doctors, based on the understanding of the information revealed regarding the risks and benefits that they may cause.

While the NOM-004-SSA3-2012 defines the Letter of Validly Informed Consent as the written document, signed by the patient or his / her legal representative or closest family member, through which a medical or surgical procedure is accepted for diagnostic, therapeutic, rehabilitative, palliative or research purposes. , once information on the expected risks and benefits for the patient has been received.

When is it made?

It must be compiled in any of the following situations:

Hospitalization.

Major surgical procedures.

Procedures that require general or regional anesthesia.

Salpingoclasia and vasectomy.

Organ, tissue and transplant donation.

Clinical research in humans.

Hospital necropsy.

Diagnostic and therapeutic procedures considered by the doctor as high risk.

Any procedure involving mutilation.

Regarding its content, Conamed prepared a graph with all the mandatory elements of a Valid Consent Letter and are the following: