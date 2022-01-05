Good and unexpected news has arrived recently for all those fans of Mass Effect Legendary Edition and owners of an Xbox, since the game It will hit the Xbox Game Pass service later this week, specifically on Thursday, January 6. Although officially from Game Pass it cannot be pre-installed, we show you how you can pre-download it, leaving everything ready for when it is officially launched.

Through its official Twitter accountAs we told you earlier, Xbox Game Pass will add new games to the service this week. Although the games are attractive, what strongly attracted the attention of all users was the inclusion of the iconic Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which will be available to all subscribers this Thursday, January 6.

How to pre-install Mass Effect Legendary Edition with Xbox Game Pass

We leave you the steps below:

Enter the official Xbox application for Android or iOS (not Game Pass).

In the magnifying glass, look for Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

On the game page, press “Download to console.”

And ready! When you boot up your console, the game should be pre-installed.

For this whole process to work, you must have the console paired with the application, so that the process is faster and you do not have to be entering later for some verification. Mass Effect Legendary Edition weighs in at just 21GB, so it shouldn’t take that long to get up and running by Thursday, where it will be enabled for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

