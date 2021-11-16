Currently, one of the social networks most used by people is Instagram. Through this application, we can upload our favorite photos and videos, in the same way, this is a network that over time has evolved in terms of its recording and photo options. On the other hand, Instagram stories, which last 24 hours, bring with them various more creative tools. Through this article we will know the how to post two stories on your Instagram account, for both Android and iPhone devices.

How many types of montage does Instagram have to do on its stories?

Instagram stories currently have various types of mounts that we can choose without any problem. Among those that are, we mention the following:

Create

When entering the stories, in the left sidebar, we will find several options, the first is “Create”. By means of this, writings can be created, without the need to use images. A screen will appear where you can choose the background color. In the same way, you can use the stickers offered by the instagram app, take surveys and publish Gif without the need to be on top of an instant photo or video.

Boomerang

The boomerang is one of the most used options, the boomerangs allow you to record a short period of time, the purpose of this option is that the recorded video is repeated. Being very small, it makes it work perfectly. The short recorded period will be repeated, hence the name Boomerang.

Design

Design is another of the well-known options. She allows the person, create your photo layouts both for advertising publications, and to order in your Feed. The design helps to give each Instagram its own personality, which is why it is used frequently.

Multicapture

Multicapture is a tool used to take multiple photos from the camera from Instagram. Remember that Instagram usually takes photo by photo, each photo that is taken must be saved or deleted to take another. However, multi-capture especially helps so that this does not happen and multiple photos can be captured at the same time. On the other hand, she is located on the left side of the stories.

Level

The level works as an option to exactly square the measurements in the photos. This means that the level will help you indicate how straight your camera is or your angle to take a perfectly balanced and central photo.

Photobooth

These options will allow you to take a 4 snapshot or video session, they will be grouped as if they were a collage. It is a good option if we want to take more than one photo and all of them for the same publication.

Superzoom

The superzoom is one of the options that allows, through recording, to perform a superzoom, that is, a super magnification of the camera. The main characteristics of this superzoom is the possibility of choosing by means of any of the effects that it brings at the moment of starting the recording and performing the superzoom.

Free hands

Since Instagram does not have the ability to take photos with a timer, the handsfree works like this, as a method of capturing a video without the need to be pressing the record button. This is a great option for record videos alone with the front camera.

In what way can we add an effect to the photograph or video that we will publish in the story?

One of the most relevant things about Instagram stories is the possibility of choosing the effects for the photos. The effects will appear at the bottom, you can choose the one that seems best to us. In the same way, there is a broader search engine to test effect by effect and save the ones we like the most.

What is the procedure to publish content on our Instagram story?

There are two simple ways, the first is by entering Instagram and swiping to the right, there the option to create the story will automatically appear. The other way is to click on the create button, which is located in the upper right part of the start and click on “History”

How to put a second story if there is already one published on Instagram?

The number of stories you want to publish in the day, it has no limit. Therefore, if you have already uploaded a story and want to publish another, you can do the same procedure without any problem.

You can publish Instagram stories in Facebook stories automatically, as long as you have linked Facebook with Instagram.

Before publishing

Before publishing the story on Instagram, you can choose between the option of doing it in your normal stories or those of a best friend. If you give the normal ones, you can choose the option of automatically post to Facebook.

After posting them

Once the story is published on your Instagram, you can open it and at the bottom of it You will get the option to share it on Facebook stories. Simply, you will click there and automatically this story will also be published in your Facebook stories.