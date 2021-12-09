Stories have become a flagship of social networks, so Facebook is no exception in this regard to its users. In order to stay current and offer new forms of interaction, Facebook renews the functions of its stories and allows more than one item to be added at a time. So you can enjoy this benefit from any device you use, if you apply the corresponding steps.

You can upload an entire photo album to your Facebook stories, but you will have to do it exclusively from the mobile application. To do this, you must go to the ‘Create story’ section on the main news page of your profile. There, you must locate the function destined to ‘Select several’ among the options available to upload new files.

By default, the gallery of your device will open completely, you must touch on the identification box to change the selection window to a specific album. Then, you must select the album on your device that you want to add to your stories and then the order of each of the photos you want to share. Please note that only you can add a maximum of 15 items from the album.

Finally, you will be redirected to the editing window so that you can add any effect to each element of the album and then, when you are done, tap on the ‘Share’ box. Thus, the entire album of your stories will be added to your Facebook stories.

If it is not a collage, the maximum number of photos and videos that you can add to your stories is 15. When it comes to adding elements to your stories at the same time, you can add as many photos as you want, just as it is possible in the Instagram interface. Keep in mind that this will depend on the type of photography you want to share in your story.

From Android

You can add multiple photos to the same Facebook story from the Android mobile application, entering the ‘Create story’ section on your profile. Once there, you must select one of the photos to add and tap on the ‘Stickers’ function in the edit window. In the same way that you would have to do to share a story on your profile from the application in a conventional way.

Now, you just have to touch on the option to add another photo and select it when you locate it among those available. You must adjust the location of the photo and the layout on the screen. You can repeat the process according to the number of photos that you want to share in the same story. Finally, you just have to tap on the ‘Share’ box to add it to your stories.

With an iPhone mobile

To share multiple photos in the same Facebook story, you must enter the ‘Create story’ section within your profile in the social network application. There, you must select the first photo from your device and touch on the ‘Stickers’ box once you are in the editing window. After this, you must touch on the option to add more photographs to the previous item and select the new image that you will add.

Once you have adjusted location, size, and layout of the images, you can repeat the process to add as many photographs as you want about that story. When you are satisfied with the results, tap on the ‘Share’ box to add the photo to your story.

You can add photos to your stories from the PC, however, it is not possible to upload multiple photos to the same story at the same time using the platform’s website. The limitations of the official Facebook website only allow you to add one photo at a time to your stories, so you will not be able to create collages or share multiple photos at the same time.

However, you can perform the manual procedure to add one element after another in your stories From Facebook. To do this, you must log in to your Facebook account from the official website and select the option ‘Create a story’ in the start window. Once there, you will have to click on the option ‘Create a story with photos’.

You will have to select each of the photos from your computer and click on the ‘Add to story’ box, when you have finished the editing process. You must repeat the process with each element you want to add to your Facebook story.

Collages are one of the best options for sharing two or more photos in the same story post. You can use the Facebook mobile application to achieve this, so you must enter the section for ‘Create story’ on the home page of the news section of your profile.

When you have logged in, you will have to select the first photo you want to add to the collage from the ones you have available in your gallery. Then, you must select the ‘Stickers’ function from the options available in the left panel of the window. There, you must select the option to add more photos to your publication and select another photo to form the collage.

Finally, just you will have to adjust the proportion on the screen of each of the photos in the collage and the location of each one. When you’re done, you just have to tap on the ‘Share’ box to add the new publication to your stories.