The features that the YouTube platform incorporates for both people who want to watch videos and those who post them are extraordinary. For things like this, it is the number one platform in online video. Something that caught people’s attention are the comments posted from this platform.

Many YouTube users have certain doubts about this type of comments, some of these are: How to know which comments are posted, how to increase video traffic with pinned comments and how you place links in these comments. We will answer all these questions below, do not leave the site.

The comments posted within YouTube platform they are really easy to distinguish. These types of fixed comments are always found at the top, they also usually have a kind of icon in the shape of a staple.

Regardless of the number of comments a video has, the comments always posted they will be found at the top. This is why YouTube pinned comments are so used by people who have channels on the platform and regularly upload videos.

YouTube comments can be pinned from the device you use to upload the video. The process for posting these comments will vary depending on the device from which you upload the content. Let’s see how to place them from the app for the phone and also from the web that is mostly used for computers:

From your mobile device

In case of devices that have the YouTube app The process is very simple. Find the video in which you want to post a comment, locate the comment to post, press the more options icon and finally select post comment.

It is necessary that before posting the comment you review it carefully to check that it does not have content that violate the community rules of the YouTube platform. In this way you will avoid problems just as you do when uploading copyright-free videos.

If you don’t want to pin the comment, you can copy it and then post it again in the comments section but in your name. If you upload very profitable content and maintain an impeccable attitude, in the future you may have the opportunity to earn a silver plate from those offered by YouTube.

On your computer

For pin a YouTube comment using a computer, you must enter the official YouTube page. Then, find the comment you want to fix, select it, press the more options icon and choose the one that says fix. By doing this, you should have no problem pinning your comment. But if you have problems doing it, you could go to YouTube technical support to find a solution.

It should be noted that almost all influencers use pinned comments to position their videos. That is why it is recommended that whenever you upload a video you use the posted comments. In addition, to see the content better, you can activate the dark mode of the YouTube platform.

In the pinned YouTube comments you can put details about the video or about the next things you will upload. Thus you will arouse the curiosity of people who have seen your video and they will be eager for you to upload your next content.

In addition, pinned comments can also encourage people who visit your channel to start subscribing so that they receive notifications of all the things you post or advertise on your channel. Another thing you can do to Increasing visits to your YouTube channel is directing the public to other content on your channel.

Website links can be placed in posted comments. To bring more person you can make a personal blog or website staff and place the link in those posted comments.

In these types of comments you can also put things like links to download other files that are stored on an external server. Apart from the pinned comments, you can also use video descriptions, but this is something that needs to be done a lot before uploading the video to the platform.

Now, since you know how to post fixed comments on a video that you have uploaded on your YouTube channel, you just need to start putting what you have learned into practice. So this way increase your video traffic and to be able to earn much more money with the visits you receive.