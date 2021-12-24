Terraria is a title whose platform can be easily adapted to its users, allowing them to enjoy many activities such as planting, digging, fighting, building, and exploring many places. This video game is really considered a wonderful world where each player is the creator of their own adventure.

But, this is not everything, since here you can perform challenges and missions, as well as being able to play with other friends from a distance. Do you already know all the activities of Terraria? In our activity guide we will tell you about each of them.

This game has a lot to talk about and together with its latest updates it has managed to maintain its great popularity over time. However, this time we will focus on help you connect with a friend so you can play simultaneously. Ready to find out? Next

In case you present other curiosities about this title, you can take a look at the complete Terraria guide that we have prepared for you and all the lovers of this amazing video game.

Reasons to play with a friend in Terraria

If you are thinking of playing with one or more friends at the same time, the first thing you should know is that in Terraria you must choose the multiplayer mode which allows you to enjoy the adventures of this title with other players from a distance, as long as they have an internet connection.

This mode has many advantages and the main one of them is creating games between friends that are totally unique and that cannot be paused; the best thing is that they are formed from the imagination of each player. The latter refers to the freedom to choose the properties of the world to play and also the creation and adjustment of the server.

In addition, in this mode you will find many recipes and facilities for preparing potions and obtaining other objects, as well as you will enjoy games with excellent pixel graphics and very relaxing music.

For these reasons, Terraria has gained a lot of fame and the hearts of thousands of players, so much so that each time this family grows and becomes so addictive that friends build their worlds according to their tastes and feel like designers of their own fun.

Terraria multiplayer mode

As we mentioned earlier this game mode in Terraria consists of playing in company, that is, with other players of the title at the same time and all at a distance. However, since games cannot be paused, all players must be online.

Once you are on the video game platform, you can select the multiplayer mode where you will see 2 options; the first is “Server” and the second “Create and play”. Each of these alternatives has its own characteristics and that is why here we have prepared a brief description of each of them:

Play with a friend in Terraria from a computer

The option Create and play, allows you to design games from the point of view of the video game client. When selecting it, you can adjust all the properties and qualities of the world, as well as create its server. Here you can join other players through an Internet connection; To do this, you must choose the option “Join” that is located in the menu of that mode. Another important fact to know is that if the person in charge of creating the world has left the game, the rest of the players will also be expelled from the game (applies to LAN games).

The option of Servers, allows other players to join the world you have created, all this through the internet and also by accessing the button “Join” where you will immediately find a list of servers. These servers start from TerrariaServer.exe, this being a file that is installed at the same time as Terraria on Windows. Once this step has been carried out, the server can be run on any computer, without the need to meet graphic requirements, much less a connected player. Finally the other players join the created games.

Also, it is important to know that the user has the power to design a world map It will allow you to communicate with the other players who have joined. This map can be stored, it also allows you to close the server, decide if it is day or night as well as eject or deny access to other players of the title.

Last but not least, you won’t be able to play online between different platforms, too you may get some lag or slow connections.

Play with a friend in Terraria from a mobile or console

In this case, the game will work only with a connection to WiFi and, as long as when the player has activated the option of “Host multiplayer”. However, this option may be reset when the user enters a new world, so it is important to ensure its enabled status.

When the players are in the same network, they will be able to join by pressing the option of “Join game”. In this case there is a maximum number of players, which is 8.

Play with a friend in Terraria from a 3DS

The multiplayer only works in local mode and to start it you must first choose a character, then select the mode “Multiplayer” and then press the button “Start game” to enter the virtual world. In order for a friend to join, you will need to decide and press the world that seems best to you on the list of options.

Steps to play Terraria with a friend

In order for any player to join a multiplayer world, they will have to comply with the hamachi. For it must comply with the following steps in an orderly fashion:

First: From your device proceed to download and install the hamachi.

Second: Once the installation is finished, create your user plus a network, the latter must have its respective password (if you wish).

Third: Now, your remote friend will have to search for the designed network and then join it.

Bedroom: As they are all united, proceed to open Terraria’s platform.

Fifth: From here you can create the game in multiplayer mode and enter the IP address with the password.

Sixth: You will immediately enter the created world, the other player will be able to find the world by entering the name of the world you have created and the password if you have set one.

Seventh*: To finish, now you must write the IP address found in hamachi, here you will see a bar of numbers and many numbers followed by your username where you must click on the first row of the bar and then copy the IPV4 .

Eighth: Next there will be the ones in Terraria and the greenslime, thus being able to start enjoying the game created.

