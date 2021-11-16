The question about how you can play the Halo Infinite splitscreen multiplayer it is answered in a very simple way. And this is great news for several reasons. The Halo series is known for its local splitscreen feature, which has been featured in almost all of its games. And that’s almost the reason why the return of splitscreen is so important in Halo Infinite multiplayer. In Halo 5, as is known to all, this option was not available.

The good news is that split screen is back in Halo Infinite, but only on Xbox. So now you can play with up to four friends locally, just like you did in the good old days and you could only relive relive in the Master Chief Collection. To be able to play Halo Infinite multiplayer on a split screen you just have to follow a few simple steps.

Steps to play Halo Infinite split screen multiplayer

While it’s a simple thing to do, in order to play Halo Infinite’s split-screen multiplayer, Xbox users will need to have their own account. Currently, there seems to be an issue with guest accounts when trying to play split screen. Besides, the split screen is only available on Xbox, but the feature will likely be added to PC later. To achieve split screen play, follow these steps:

Open the multiplayer lobby. Turn on the second controller and select a user. (You can up to 4 players) If everything works fine, you can play split screen.

How this is the Halo Infinite multiplayer betaSure, there are problems with any of your systems and it seems that split screen is one of them. It may take a few tries before getting your friends into the game, but keep trying and eventually you can play together.