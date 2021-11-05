Today, the analysis of Forza Horizon 5 has come to light, which is reaping fantastic notes by all the specialized media in the sector, and which for us has meant the arrival of the new generation of Xbox, thanks to the great work done by Playground Games.

After this great reception, many users are wondering when they will be able to play Forza Horizon 5, a question that we resolved just a few minutes ago in which we showed the different times when the title will be available, depending on the area in which we are. . However, also we have known a method to play Forza Horizon 5 before.

How to play Forza Horizon 5 first

Thanks to the information provided by Mondo Xbox, we have known a method to play Forza Horizon 5 before, as long as we are one of the users who has purchased the premium edition of the title, which grants early access to the title developed by Playground Games.

While, according to the schedule that we have shared in the news that we mentioned previously, Spanish players will have to wait for 00:01 on November 5 to start enjoying the title, if we choose to change the language and location settings of our console and select New Zealand, We will be able to play Forza Horizon 5 earlier, specifically at 17:01 Spanish time.

We open the “configuration” section on our Xbox console.

We select the “system” tab.

Language and location.

We changed the first option for New Zealand.

Therefore, with a couple of very simple steps, all those who want to enjoy the new installment of the Playground Games franchise will be able to do so, as long as they have purchased the premium edition. Meanwhile, the rest of the users will have to wait until November 9 to enjoy the title in its standard edition and through Xbox Game Pass.