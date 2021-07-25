How to Play Counter Strike CS GO 1.6 From the Browser and without Downloading

If you are a fan of the Valve saga, and you want to replay the installment and you wonder How can I play an online game of Counter Strike 1.6 from the browser? Well, the truth is something very simple and here we will tell you how.

Counter Strike 1.6 has been the most famous and recognized delivery of the Valve Corporation company, born as a Half Life mod, to become one of the shooting games most important in history. Despite the advances that the world of Gaming has had, the installment is still very famous, and Counter Strike can even be played on Smartphones.

As for requirements, you only need to be connected to the internet and have a fast-running browser installed on your PC. In addition, it is recommended that your connection be high speed, due to being an online game.

Once you have the above ready, it only remains to open the browser. Then you need to search for ‘CS online’. When you do, you should see a direction to a Counter Strike club online. You will have to click on the link and a page will open where you will have many options.

What interests us is first to adjust the language. If you look at the side of the screen we can open a menu drop-down and change the language. This is because it is usually in English by default.

Another thing that we must modify is if we want the game to be to deactivate the bomb. As well as adjust in which region we want the server to be joined. These options are almost the same as when we create a server from our Steam.

What do I need to access these servers?

Once we have marked the options we need, we must click refresh. Doing so will load a list with the servers that meet your requirements, you can choose any of the list.

However, you should keep in mind that the further away the server is from you. The connection to it will be slower, therefore, you will suffer from the LAG that is generated, the only way to cope with this is to have a high megabyte plan in your internet provider. When you decide on a server, what you should do is click connect.

Then you will see how the page will redirect you to the game as such. When you first log in, you will notice that a series of files will download. This process is somewhat slow, and the same page expresses it like this, this is because you have to download all the necessary files for the game to work properly.

The same way, the download of these files will depend on your connection and if it is not being used by some other team in your house. Once the download is complete, the game will load you and you can choose one of the two sides.

Finally, the server will put you in the game and you can play freely as when playing through Steam.

Tips for playing online

Usually when we think of play CS 1.6 with our friends, we do it through a home network specially designed for this. However, in this case this is not necessary, as the game is running on an external server.

In the case of Counter strike 1.6 online, no registration is required. So you won’t waste time checking your email or anything like that. You just have to enter the page and follow the steps mentioned above. This is a great advantage when playing online, since we can invite our friends and get into the game quickly.

In these servers you must take into account several factors. On the one hand, you should know that, when you are playing from the browser, you cannot have downloads started. Since these will consume a large part of the resources of your internet and this does not benefit you at all.

Another factor that we must think about is choosing the server on which we will play well, since this can make our experience the best, or we have problems with the connection and we cannot play.

How to play Counter Strike 1.6 on Steam online and without registration

To be able to play a game of Counter Strike online, you must first have version 1.6 of Counter Strike No Steam installed on your computer, You must also install Patch v23b, which will install all the necessary modules to be able to play online games, and finally install sXe Injected, the latter is to prevent game players from using Cheats or programs to cheat during the game.

Once you have installed everything you must enter the icon that was installed on your desktop of sXe Injected and once the program opens, open the Counter Strike 1.6 No Steam that you have previously installed on your desktop and when the game is open, you must go to the section of “Find Servers”And choose which server you want to enter in order to play.

Steps to create a private server in Counter Strike online

If what you want is to create your own Counter Strike server, you must allow the connection through the Firewall or firewall of your router, this will depend on the model of your router and you can find support on the official website of the manufacturer of your router, once you get this information, your duty will be open port 27015 UDP / TCP. Then, open that same port in your computer’s Firewall, in this way we will have that port open that we will use for our private server.

It is then time to configure our server, for that you must access the path where you have your Counter Strike installed, normally the default address is C: / program files / valve / counter strike 1.6, or the address you used when installing your game. You should find a file called “hlds.exe”, then create a shortcut from this file to your desktop (right click on the file and select the option send to: desktop: create shortcut).

When you have it on the desktop, then right click on that file and go to properties, in the properties window you must write the following information:

In the “Destiny” text box, you must place the command to deactivate Valve’s protection, which is “-Nomaster” followed by the command “-Heapsize” which is to assign the amount of RAM that you want your server to use, you must take into account that the amount of memory here is measured in kilobytes, (for example: heapsize 256000), and finally the IP address of your computer. If you do not know how to get it, you must type the word “cmd” in the search engine of the start menu of your computerThen a window will open with the System Symbol application, right click on it and select “Run as administrator”, then a command window will open where you must type “ipconfig” and press the enter key. Here you will be shown a series of lines with information about your system, but since what we are looking for is the IP address, look at the bottom of the window for the option that says: “IPv4 Address” there you will see your IP address, copy it and close the command prompt window to continue to the next step.

Then you must write the command to avoid errors of class “C” which is “+ sv_lan 1: ”, and finally you must add the following command: “+ Exec server.cfg:”, this is so that the commands that we just configured in the server.cfg file can be executed

Returning, what you must write in the “Destination” box in the properties of the hlds.exe file to which you created the shortcut on your desktop should have a format like this: -nomaster -heapsize xxxxxx + ip xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx + sv_lan 1 + exec server.cfg

For instance: -nomaster -heapsize 512000 + ip 253.241.178.236 + sv_lan 1 + exec server.cfg

Once you have added this line of code in the destination the hlds.exe file, then press the accept button and we will have our file configured, we only need to open it and configure some parameters so that everything is ready, when you run hlds.exe the “Start Dedicated Server” window will open, fill in the information as follows:

Game: Enter the name of the game, in this case: Counter Strike

Enter the name of the game, in this case: Counter Strike Server Name: Write the name you want to give the server

Write the name you want to give the server Map: Choose the map on which you want the game to take place.

Choose the map on which you want the game to take place. Network: Internet

Internet Max. Players: Here you choose the maximum number of simultaneous players.

Here you choose the maximum number of simultaneous players. UDP Port: 27015

27015 RCON Password: Write here the password for administrator access.

Ready once you have configured your server, you will only have to share with your teammates the IP of your server followed by : 27015, for example, if your IP address is 253.241.178.236, then the address for your friends to connect to your server will be: 253.241.178.236:27015

Can I play CS portable online with someone else?

The general answer to the question is whether it is possible to play portable CS, however the version of this game is not the official one, although it is widely accepted by the Counter Strike community, the most practical option is play it through online game pages that closely resemble the graphics of the original game, these games do not require too much configuration and are quite fluid, the graphics are not the best, but if you want to be able to play Counter Strike from your mobile without having to install anything, or even from your computer for a few minutes and spend a good time, you just have to search the internet for minigames pages and look for Critical Strike: Portable, you will surely find many options available so that you can enjoy this classic and entertaining game.