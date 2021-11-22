Clash Mini is the latest sensation from Supercell. The developer who is also behind hits like Clash of Clans or Brawl Stars just released this new game but on a limited basis. What are the reasons? And, above all, how can we play Clash mini on the iPhone from Spain?

We are going to try to solve these mysteries in this article, although we already anticipate that one of them is not easy at all.

Why Clash Mini is only in a few countries

Clash Mini is a new game. And as some developers are used to lately, make a progressive deployment by countries or regions. While you can download Clash Mini on an Android without problems, the same does not happen on an iPhone.

The App Store is divided into countries and not all of them host the same apps. Right now, Clash Mini is only available in the App Store in these countries:

The initial release on November 9 only featured the top six, while Singapore has since been added to the App Store of this select club. The reason for such slow expansion is clear: perfect the game and eliminate bugs. Among them, Clash Mini mentions on his Twitter device performance and battery consumption.

How can I play Clash Mini on iPhone





If you have doubts about how to start this game, our companions at Vidaextra have prepared a guide for Clash Mini that we recommend you browse. In this board game you will use the most famous Supercell characters, which you will place on the board and they will come to life to fight for you. Now, if what you want is to play Clash Mini on the iPhone being in Spain or any other country not included in the initial list, this is what you should do:

On your iPhone, open the App Store and click on your profile icon in the top right.

Your basic account information will appear as well as available updates. At the top, click on your Apple ID name.

You will need to authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID before seeing more options. Click on Country / Region.





If you have a subscription to Apple TV +, Apple Music or both, it will ask you to unsubscribe them (we assume that for a matter of rights and regions).

Now it will ask you to choose a new country or region, choose one of the seven listed in the previous section (for example, Denmark).

Go to Apple Maps and search for any street in a town in the country, as you will have to enter it in the form along with its postal code (for example, Graven 21, 8000 in Aarhus).

Put your normal phone number.

Leave the payment method field empty or delete the one you already have.

It may be too much work to download the game and you prefer to wait. Or, directly, have another Apple device at hand (an old iPhone or iPad) and prefer to create a new account from scratch in one of these countries. As you prefer, the result will be the same: you can play Clash Mini on iPhone.