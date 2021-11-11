Battlefield 2042 is the new installment in the war saga of Electronic Arts, and players around the world want to play as soon as possible, even if that means being able to enjoy it a week before its launch. Until now a method was known to have access to the game before, but from EA they have wanted to give the opportunity to more players to test the game ahead of time.

The two methods have no mystery whatsoever, and while one is quite expensive, the other is not going to be too expensive and will give you a (small) sample of what to expect next. November 19th, the game’s official release date. Maybe you can take advantage of this week to get to know the specialists that will be in the game better, so now you know.

So you can play Battlefield 2042 a week earlier

Actually, there are two methods to be able to access before Battlefield 2042, one with which you can have unlimited access and another that will give you a total of 10 hours of testing before the official launch. Both are valid, although the price difference is huge.





If you have purchased the most expensive editions of the game (the Gold or the Ultimate), you will have unlimited access to the game. This means that there will be no limitation of hours, and that from November 12 you can play as much as you want until official launch of November 19, moment in which the rest of the players will join.

The other option is through two subscription services: EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The good news is that they are two methods much cheaper compared to the expensive versions of the game, while the not so pleasant face is the duration. It will be a total of 10 hours of testing from November 12, and as soon as this time runs out, it will be time to wait until the 19 of this month to access all the content.