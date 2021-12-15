Ubisoft has just released the first batch of Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories with Eivor and Kassandra, with special missions reaching Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey free of charge for all players. However, you need to follow certain steps to activate the Assassin’s Creed crossover missions and here’s how to do it.

Players of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla can access a new special mission from the Crossover Stories that brings together Eivor and Kassandra in a mission named A Fated Encounter; Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey players receive a special mission featuring Kassandra or Alexios by name Those Who Are Treasured.

What happens when two Assassin’s Creed heroes meet? Under this premise, the Ubisoft Quebec team led the collaboration with Ubisoft Montreal to create these free DLC missions that reached both games. However, it is necessary to have reached a certain point in the progress of Valhalla or Odyssey to access the new missions, which can spoil the plot if you have not finished it.

How to start Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories missions.

To activate the story A Fated Encounter in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Players need to have reached Settlement Level 4 and completed the quest “A Wise Friend”, where Eivor helps Valka settle in Ravensthorpe. To activate the mission Those Who Are Treasured in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Players should have completed Chapter 1 and reached Megaris, although it is recommended to finish all three story arcs from the main game so as not to spoil you.

Ubisoft is celebrating its 35th anniversary and the Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories are part of the celebration, but not the only one. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey will be available to play for free from December 16-19 via Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, Steam, and the Ubisoft Store.