Have you already planned your Christmas shopping? Have you planned your next vacation? What are your professional plans for the following year? Life is full of plans and we have become used to using this word “planning” on a daily basis, but it was not always like that. It wasn’t until the end of World War II that the largest companies on the planet began to pay attention to things they had no control over: financial uncertainty, risk, political instability, the environment, or public health collapses.

As a result of these unforeseen events that are beyond any mathematical calculation, large companies – first in the United States and then throughout the world – set to work to carry out tasks that tried to control the changes that were becoming more and more. fast and deep. In many areas of large companies and governments, a concept began to be used more frequently: planning.

Companies of all sizes have areas and people specialized in managing the planning of their resources, but at a personal or family level these concepts and dynamics are also applicable. One of the most important resources for any economic agent (a government, a company, a family or an individual) is its economic surplus, that is, savings.

There are many factors that are involved for our heritage to take a successful path, for this, the foundation on which a successful investment is built is to have an investment plan.

We suggest you also read: The planet Facebook has multiplied its value almost 9 times since its IPO

The great masters of painting before drawing with the brush on the canvas first draw a sketch. Similarly, when investing it is essential to have a primary line where two basic points are taken into account:

Identify the resources that will be used to start the investment plan: there is no small amount, even the largest fortunes started with small amounts Define what we will use these resources for, that is, have a goal.

The dots are joined; the present and the future align. Whats Next? Next, an investment plan is designed that must carry out two things: preserve the heritage and increase it over time.

Defining our financial situation is essential, how do we start? Doing an exercise of frankness where we answer two things, how much we have to start and how much we can save.

Here we come to a point on the road where there is usually a stumbling block difficult to cross. We must assign priorities, giving space to our priorities is vital to our investment plan. For example, if we are paying the university tuition of our children, the correct thing is that our investment plan is built defining that the money we allocate for tuition has an “untouchable” sign and that, if we need to cut any expenses, we will have to cancel the service of streaming or allocate fewer resources to fun on the weekends.

The most successful plans tend to follow a simple piece of advice that has saved the finances of thousands of people and businesses around the world when put into practice: “Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.”

Now, we already know how much money we have to start and how much we can save; now it is essential to define what we will transform savings into. This is where our savings are transformed into investment. The moment we define what we will use the money we invest for, the figures drawn on the canvas of our plan come to life and in front of our gaze take the form of real estate, a retirement lived with ease or the trip of our dreams.

The investment plan and the objective of our investment walk shoulder to shoulder and for everything to work it is essential to establish how long we will reach our goal. A reality bath is essential. Disciplined savings and strict planning are great tools for meeting financial goals, but they don’t work miracles in short periods of time.

Check here the opinion columns of + Money

To unleash your potential as an investor, take into account the following points:

Analyze your current financial situation and regardless of your priorities, establish an amount to save. There is no small amount, the worst savings is the one you do not make

Set a goal and the time in which you will reach it and please be realistic

Transform your savings into investment through a specialized institution that can be a Brokerage House, an Investment Fund Operator or Distributor. They will help you identify your investor profile and define the investment assets according to your plan.

A few days ago I saw a documentary that addressed the putting into orbit of the first spacecraft designed by Elon Musk with the intention that one day all of humanity will reach beyond the border of our planet. In one scene of the documentary you could see a sheet, a blank sheet of paper where there was a very simple drawing of something that seemed to be a spaceship: everything in life begins with a simple line, the next thing is to have a plan and execute it.

Give yourself the opportunity to draw up your investment plan, today is the best time to do it.

Edgar Arenas Sánchez is an economist, commercial manager at a brokerage house in Mexico, professor of stock market economics at UNAM, blogger at Rankia México and author of the book “Investing and understanding”, recognized by the Universidad Anáhuac, University of Cantabria and Santander Financial Institute as best investment advisor 2020.

Twitter: @garoarenas

LinkedIn: Edgar Arenas

E-mail: [email protected]

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.