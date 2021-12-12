Since its departure to the present, the TikTok application has become one of the most viral since it we can watch a lot of videos in which people perform dances. And many others are for fun and are what the creators of the videos do the most.

But just as this application is very attractive to many people, there are also a good number who think about deleting their account since they are not satisfied with this app. Therefore, in a few moments we will teach you how to delete your TikTok account and what happens after you do this action.

What will happen to your profile on TikTok if you delete it?

One of the things that people who are determined to delete your TikTok accounts is what is going to happen with each of the things that have been uploaded to your account. We are going to dispel these doubts you have shortly.

You will not log in again

After you choose to delete your TikTok account You will definitely not be able to log in again, since all the data they had on your account such as your phone numbers, email, photos, messages and videos will be deleted from the servers where they were stored.

You will lose access to your saved videos and custom algorithm

Another thing that happens when you proceed to delete your TikTok account is that you will not be able to see any of the videos that you had uploaded to your account, since as we explained a moment ago, all this will be removed from TikTok servers so there will be no remainder of those files.

You will not be visible to other users

From the moment you choose delete your TikTok account it is no longer visible to other users of this same platform. That is why no one will be able to see any of your TikTok content because your account will not be visible to anyone.

What are the steps to permanently delete your TikTok account?

If you want to proceed to delete your TikTok account Because you no longer want to have it, you will have to do it by following the steps that we will indicate depending on the operating system with which your phone works.

There is something you should know and that is that the process of deleting your TikTok account It is the same whether you have an Android or iOS phone so we will explain it to you in detail.

With iOS

First, you will have to download all the content that you have in your TikTok account. This way you will not lose the videos that you have created and that are in your account. This you can do from TikTok settings, you will enter ‘Privacy and security’ and then you will give a touch to ‘Personalization and data’.

Then there will be a list of options and at the end of this list there will be the option to ‘Download your data’. After you press this option the saving process will begin of all this data on your device. We recommend that you do this with a Wi-Fi connection, since if you do it with mobile data you will spend a good amount of money.

Now that you have saved all the data on your TikTok account, we will proceed to delete it. Click on the button that says ‘I’ at the bottom of your phone screen. Later you will touch the three corner points upper right and you will enter ‘Manage account’.

Here you will see the option to ‘Delete account’, touch it. Here you will have to verify that it is you who is trying to delete the account, so you will have to enter your login details. Then you will receive a code, which you will write in the section for this. Now you will have to confirm again the option to delete account and this will enter the 30-day elimination period.

If after deleting it you decide to recover it again, you will only have to log in as usual and the deletion process will be canceled. But if the 30 days have already passed, your account will be permanently deleted and you won’t be able to get it back.

From Android

The process to delete your TikTok account on Android phones is the same as that we have explained in the case of iOS phones, so you can follow these steps to the letter and be able to delete your TikTok account permanently.

Is it possible to delete your TikTok profile from the official website?

There is one of the reasons why you cannot delete your account from the TikTok official website. This is because browsers usually save the login details of our accounts. That is why this type of action is not allowed, since anyone could enter our computer and delete our account just for sabotage.

For this reason, the option to delete a TikTok account from the official website. If you want to delete it, you will have to do it from the mobile application.

How can you regain access to your TikTok account if you deleted it?

After you decide to delete your TikTok account, you may want to get it back again. When you choose the option to delete your account, it takes 30 days for it to be deleted from the platform. If you want to recover your account before it is deleted, you will only have to enter the TikTok app home screen.

Then you will write your username and enter your password. When you do this, the removal process will be canceled completely and you will be able to use your TikTok account as normal.