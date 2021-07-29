Zoosk is a online dating company, His experience in this field has allowed single people to find the ideal person for a lasting relationship. Zoosk is learning from your behavior, from your actions and in this way it is showing you better matches of people.

This platform is available in more than 80 countries and you can use it either through its official page or through its application that you will find in Apple App Store.

Should I pause or delete my Zoosk account?

If you think it’s time to pause or delete your Zoosk account. You must take into account the differences of pause and delete account.

Pausing an account is leaving it disabled for a while, the one you want. and if at any time you want to resume your account you can do it without any problem, the account will be as you left it.

Delete account is completely disappear, any activity you have had on this platform will cease to exist. If you want to go back you will have to open one again, from scratch.

Learn how to temporarily pause your profile if you met someone

Suppose you have already met someone and want to stop online dating, you can do so by hiding your profile, that is by pausing your account. This pause what it will do is temporarily hide your Zoosk profile, and if you plan to return at some point you will keep your profile, connections and message history. Let’s see how to temporarily pause your profile on Zoosk.

In case you have a subscription in Zoosk, the first thing you should do before pausing the profile is to cancel the subscription, now let’s see the following steps:

If you are going to pause your account from the computer, you must go to the Zoosk official page, log in to your account. Already in your account go to your name that is in the upper right corner of the screen, click there.

Then, in the menu that will open you will see the configuration option, find Accounts and click, then select Account Status. There, you will see the option Pause Account and click, it will send you to the confirmation page and you just have to confirm that you are sure of what you are going to do, make sure that the action has been carried out, and voila, your account is paused.

In case of pausing the account from the phoneThrough the Zoosk application you must do the following, open the application and touch the three-line menu in the upper left corner of the screen.

From that menu that appears you will see the settings option, it is near your profile, click Accounts and the pencil icon that you will see near your account statement you will click and touch Pause.

They will direct you to technical support and they will ask you for various data related to the account that is going to be paused, now they will take care of pausing your profile in Zoosk.

If you are thinking of deleting your Zoosk account, you should know that once you have agreed to delete account, all your subscriptions, matches and contacts will be deleted, there will be no activity log of your profileIn a nutshell, it’s like you’ve never been on this platform and you won’t be able to get it back.

If you only unsubscribe, your profile will be hidden from others, you will lose the benefits of subscriptions, if any. But if you want to return to Zoosk, you just have to log in to your account with the email and password and you will see everything the same, matches and contacts, all the activity you had, that if the subscriptions and benefits will have been lost with the suspension of the profile.

Warning: What will happen after I delete my account forever?

Everything you have done on this platform will be deleted just like your account. Y it is impossible to find them again.

