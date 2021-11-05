How to pay your debt?

1.- The first thing you have to do is make a budget, cut expenses and save at least 10% of the income.

2.- As a second point, you must prioritize the debt that has less time to pay it off. And the minimum payment of all debts must be covered.

3.- According to the body that functions as an advocate for users of any type of financial services in Mexico, the next step is to move to debt 2 when number 1 has already been settled.

Cover the minimum payment plus 10% of your net income, plus the minimum payment you made on your debt 1.

Repeat month after month until debt number 2 is fully paid, details the Condusef.