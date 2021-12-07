Interactions between users are the aspect that brings social media to lifeFurthermore, on YouTube, the administrator of a channel can be a pioneer in this interaction. One of the main tools that the channel owner can use is to organize giveaways to benefit some followers while promoting interaction. But it is necessary that a series of aspects be taken into account before starting the activity.

How would it really benefit your channel to run a well-done giveaway?

You may have noticed that thousands of channels run giveaways every day to reward their followers after a certain activity. On the contrary, the YouTube channel that organized the giveaway also benefits from it depending on the characteristics you have specified for the giveaway.

However, some of the benefits are often the same regardless of the giveaway activity specified by the organizer. For example, you can increase the number of followers of your channel on YouTube and other linked social networks, as well as a greater number of reproductions of your content on the platform.

In addition, creating a giveaway will allow you to interact with your followers in a closer way. Which consequently generated on them a greater loyalty to the content you publish in the future and makes your channel gain a stronger image.

What does YouTube think of the giveaways that take place on the platform?

The YouTube platform grants complete freedom for those who wish to run contests on their account to do so. However, each of the giveaways that take place on YouTube has to comply with the Community Rules, Agreements and Terms of Service and the conventional Privacy Policy that each user of the platform must follow.

For this, it is necessary that the announcement of the giveaway and the winner is made through the content on your channel. In addition, the participation of each user must be free and each one must have the same possibility as the others to get to participate.

On the other hand, you should bear in mind that the YouTube disclaims any liability against any inconvenience resulting from the draw. So make sure your fans are aware of the conditions you have imposed to enter and to select the winner.

How to use Cool Tabs and perfectly organize your giveaway?

Cool Tabs gives you the opportunity to couple the organization of the giveaway on your YouTube channel with its platform. But before you announce the contest, it will be necessary for you to evaluate what type of giveaway you want to carry out in Cool Tabs to establish the dynamics among your followers.

Excel Giveaway : This giveaway tool allows you to generate a winner after gathering participants who have commented on one of your particular videos. Therefore, you will have to invite participation in your comment box and when the deadline is, you can export it as a CSV or Excel file to the Cool Tabs platform to choose the winner.

Multiplatform giveaway: This type of sweepstakes is used to bring together the participants of your account on YouTube and other linked social networks in which you have invited the participation of your followers. This type of giveaway will allow you to know in which platform you have the greatest reach and will help you improve your growth strategies in each one.

So, to organize the giveaway, you must announce the dynamics you want to establish, the prize in question and the conditions that each follower must apply. You can announce the opening of the giveaway in a video on your channel and after the deadline, you will only have to go to the Cool Tabs platform to select the winner of your giveaway.

How to set up a Live to announce the winner of your raffle?

It is necessary that the announcement of the winner is through your YouTube channel, therefore, you can use a live or direct on the platform to give transparency to your followers of the winner’s choice. To do this, you must enter your YouTube channel to click on the ‘Create’ section and then on the box identified as ‘Broadcast live’.

To complement the live broadcast, you can use the option to share your screen. In this way, you can proceed to choose the winner of the draw during the live broadcast, so that the entire process is carried out live and each follower can see the selection.

What is the best website to carry out the raffle?

Different websites provide different tools to be able to create a giveaway properly. So the choice of the most appropriate platform will be the one that best suits your expectations about the giveaway you want to carry out.

The main advantage of this tool to manage your online giveaways is the versatility it has for each dynamic. So you can use visual content, as well as quizzes and polls to promote interaction. The platform Social Tools offers a free service for the creation and administration of a giveaway, from any computer that maintains a connection with the web.

Wishpond

This platform manages the raffle campaign according to your conditions. Wishpond is compatible with any mobile device, equipment and any platform on which you wish to run the giveaway. However, considering the platform’s very sophisticated tools, this does not offer a free service, but you will have to subscribe to be able to use it in your giveaways.