How to open websites with Internet Explorer from Android

Although he is very dead, every two by three we end up talking about him. It’s called Internet Explorer and we want to know how to open those web pages on Android that refuse to open with another browser. In fact, in this article we are going to try to solve that issue of Internet Explorer on Android, because oddly enough it continues to happen and a lot since many web pages were made for Internet Explorer and Android recognizes it. In fact, Internet Explorer has never existed in an Android version, but we do know many other methods to try to deceive these web pages.

Related article: Internet Explorer could be preparing its arrival on Android

Because we imagine that you will not be amused by the fact that you cannot enter all those web pages, and that is why you turn to us. And that is what we are going to explain to you during this article: different methods to know how to open web pages with Internet Explorer from Android. That is, we are going to fool them completely so that you enjoy the content you wanted to see in them. This trick will help you in many cases, since as we say, it happens a lot. In any case, we are going to give you more than one trick, just in case you can’t or one of them fails you. We go there with all of them, those websites are waiting for you to open them from your Android mobile with Internet Explorer.

How can I open web pages with Internet Explorer from Android mobile: different tricks and methods

As we say, there are different methods and all generally depend on an external third-party app that you will have to download. None of them represent a problem for your Android mobile phone and we will try if it does not depend on an APK that you can download them from the Google Play Store. In fact, we will try to leave you a link so that you can go directly to the download of that app and first of all and its explanation, we will also comment on its characteristics. As a general rule, they are not heavy at all and you can have them on your mobile phone without any problem.

Internet Explorer on Android with Chameleon Browser (User Agent)





Chameleon Browser is an app developed by Skycat that is totally free from the Android Google Play Store. In fact, as we promised, we have left you the link just above this paragraph. Basically Chameleon Browser is a web browser as such, but in a very, very basic version that, what it wants to achieve and aims is to camouflage itself (hence the name chameleon) as if it were any other browser. When you use it, you can go directly to the Select User Agent section and there it will let you choose the browser that you would like to be simulating or emulating. In our case we would choose Internet Explorer for Android.

In this way you will get all those web pages that could not be opened on your Android phone because there is no Internet Explorer client, open. In order to open them after selecting the Internet Explorer User Agent you will have to write in url field the web address you want to enter.

As a general rule, Chamaleon Browser works well and loads all these pages perfectly, but from time to time one of them may not read it very well and you get the odd loading failure, especially if that web page needs to use add-ons. Finally, you have to know that the version loaded by the Chamaleon Browser User Agent is always desktop version of the web page you open, never the mobile phone version.

Internet Explorer on Android with Dolphin Browser





Dolphin Browser is another Chamaleon Browser after all. Simply that the dolphin has more options on the web pages than the chameleon. With Dolphin Browser you can change the agent being even within the same page web, in case in case it is working badly with Google Chrome, the fact of switching to Mozilla Firefox makes it work better. If that way you get it to be more usable, all you have to do is touch the dolphin icon, go into the options and once you find the advanced option, enter its menu and find the option to “User agent”. Exactly the same as in Chameleon Browser.

In this case it is true that the app does not offer a list to choose the agent to use, you will simply have to write everything by hand. But since this tutorial was going to want to use Internet Explorer on Android, we are going to specifically give you the user agent for Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10: Mozilla / 5.0 Windows NT 10.0; Trident / 7.0; rv: 11.0) like Gecko

As was the case with Chameleon Browser User Agent, there is not a 100% probability that the web page will always load optimally, but in most cases you should see a large part of the content on its desktop version. It is what Internet Explorer has to never develop for the Android operating system, which we have to put patches on.

Payment option: Browserstack

Related article: Google will ask European users which browser they want to use on Android

The last option to emulate Internet Explorer is paid and is called Browserstack. It is one of the most popular apps to offer this service. It mainly focuses on the PC versions but you can also load everything on Android. Its price starts at $ 29 and goes by packages. But you have a totally free trial so you can try the app in an unlimited way and thus, you get to enter those pages that require Internet Explorer. It is not a bad option to use that test for our objective and after this if we no longer need to return, leave the app and not pay for its subscription.

We hope this article has been helpful to you and that from now on there is no web page that requires Internet Explorer for Android that will resist you. If you have any doubt, question or suggestion, you can leave it in the comment box so that we can read and answer you. See you in the next Android Help article.