Patreon is a platform where content creators can receive donations from their fans. This generates income for everyone who creates memberships for their “patrons” and the latter receive a benefit of exclusive content, mentions or interference in the content created.

How does the new ‘Patreon’ creator portal work?

The latest updates to the creator platform have added some aspects that improve the quality of life of the users. As soon as we enter the portal, we can see 3 relevant categories on our patreon:

General information: Here are the monthly earnings of the patreon, the total number of patrons and a list of new patrons so you can write a welcome message.

In the screen for creators we will also have a list of tabs on the left. Among them are the page of post management in addition to the configuration and style of the page.

One of the most important tabs is the patron tab. In it we can track leads without delivering, find out who has contributed to the page and their length as a subscriber, write them a message and schedule the delivery of benefits.

The income tab will show us the growth of the patreon page since its creation. In addition to being able to evaluate peaks in subscriptions and that contributions have generated greater growth.

How can Patreon be used to earn money?

To generate money we need create tiered subscription plans, granting different advantages that grow in exclusivity to a higher level. Each level has a higher subscription price than the previous one, but also better benefits.

In this way, if we promote our patreon platform on our networks and promote the benefits, our fans They can donate according to what advantages interest them.

Patreon evidently will keep a part of the donation in a range of 5 to 12% depending on the characteristics of the platform we are using.

What are the advantages of being part of this community?

Although the payment platform keep a part of our donationsIt is noteworthy that this is much lower than the amount that platforms such as YouTube or Twitch remain for the same service (with a commission of up to 30%).

Additionally, patreon also makes it easy to integrate with other community management platforms like Discord. On the other hand, the platform also takes care of manage production aspects of our merchandising and its delivery to patrons.

What are the risks involved in registering on Patreon?

Create a patreon account for both patrons and content creators it’s totally freetherefore, there is no risk in the first instance. After the initial phase there are some questions that we must keep in mind.

When it is proven that the payment made by a credit card is fraudulent, the platform and the owner of the card will lose a refund. East must log out of your creator account and it could even make your balance negative until the next payment.

Another risk to be assumed by the creator is that the piracy of its content can only be avoided if the patrons do not filter its exclusive content on networks or pages. In this case the content creator can do a copyright claim.

Procedure to sign up for Patreon quickly

Creating a patreon account is very simple, and it can be done from any device be it a mobile phone or a computer.

From your mobile

On the mobile we can enter the patreon page in the same way we would do it in the browser from a computer or download your app in the playstore or apple appstore.

From there we will only have to provide our email, a username and a password. Alternatively, we may use a Google or Facebook account to link it to the new patreon account and streamline the process.

From PC

On our computer, we simply have to enter our preferred browser and search for the patreon page in Google. In it we will see a button that says “start” or “get started” and we will proceed to the registration page.

Alternatively there is a button in the upper right corner that says “create on patreon”. On the registration page we will place our data or we will link our Facebook or Google accounts.

Approximately how much do you earn on Patreon?

Everything it will depend on the number of patrons you accumulate on the platform and the level they wish to acquire on average. An approximate calculation 10% of your fans want to donate and that the majority use the most basic level of 1 to 5 $.

However, this could vary depending on how much promotion the platform and how attractive are the advantages higher levels.

Tips to succeed on Patreon

Having a large number of patrons is not an easy task. Therefore, we recommend review starter kits so that you can guide yourself in what attracts patrons the most according to the type of content. In addition, from this we recommend: