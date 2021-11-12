Twitter users know all the tools that the application has, as well as the different notices that it sends to the user. If you want mute the notifications that it can send you, we will tell you what to do.

Twitter has a tool that is installed by default when you create your account, this function called quality filter prevents the different types of notifications that the application can send you from reaching you.

Although it is true, this can be an advantage because you will not have to listen to the warnings every so often, it is also a disadvantage, because you can miss any notification that is of interest to you.

In order to view the history of the notices, you must first deactivate the quality filter, and go to the timeline of notifications. There you can see all the notices related to the activity with your account, such as “likes”, retweets, new users, among others. Also, you can configure it to see all the mentions that other people make about your username.

Previously on Twitter, the only way to separate yourself from a person on the app was by blocking. This feature gives you an air of relief and control because you do not see the activity of that user and the person does not have access to your account and your publications.

The negative of this function is that if the person notices that you have limited their access to your account, in revenge they can report you to the application and use the publications where you mentioned it to delete your account.

Unlike lock, the mute function It prevents you from seeing any activity that the user has, but the user can see your publications, forward them, like them and other things.

If you want to modify the sound of your notifications To distinguish it from other notifications you have on your phone, you must go to the Twitter settings in the Notifications section. There you have to locate the Sounds and Vibrations section and select: Sounds and vibration sequences.

In the window that appears on your screen, you will have several notification options, such as the notifications you receive when voice and text messages arrive. To choose the type of notification you want to change, you just have to choose the tone you want.

To mute an account on Twitter You can do it in two simple ways. The first is when you read a tweet that you may not like, in that case you should look for the More icon and press on mute. This way, you won’t see that user’s posts again or any other action they take.

The other way is from the person’s profile. For this you have to look for the user’s account and click on the plus icon, among the options that the platform gives you, you must choose to mute. The application will automatically ask you to confirm this action to save the change. But if it was just a handling error on your mobile, you can choose between undoing and reverting the action.

If you want to disable all Twitter notifications en masse on your iPhone, you must go to the device settings and locate the application. Later, you have to press on notifications, so that a window appears where the ‘notification permission’ section is located. If you deactivate this function, all the notifications that the application can send to your account will no longer be generated.

To customize your account and mute message notifications and message requests, you need to go to Twitter’s notification settings. There you will see a long list of options related to you and your messages or to twitter in general. Locate the tabs you want to deactivate and confirm the action. It is recommended that you analyze each section so that the application can meet your needs.