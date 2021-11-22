Notifications from social networks or applications could be annoying for the user if they are received frequently. However, different platforms have considered this aspect and have adjusted their interfaces to allow a configuration to be made in the notification sections that the user receives. Such is the case of Instagram, where you can mute or deactivate the notifications you want.

What are the notification options provided by Instagram?

The social network of photos and videos allows you to make an adjustment on the different notifications that it sends to the user when another person interacts with their account. Each of the functions that Instagram allows to perform on its platform can be silenced or deactivated.

Mute private messages

To be able to deactivate the notifications of private messages, or direct from Instagram, you must access the application of your device and go to the messaging section. This is identified with the icon of a paper plane, in the upper corner of the window.

Once there, you must locate the specific conversation from which you want to silence notifications and touch the corresponding box for a few seconds; until an options panel opens. In this section, you must select the section corresponding to ‘Silence messages’; You will see that immediately, the notifications of messages from this user will be deactivated. You can repeat the process with the conversations you want.

Receive notifications without sound

You can change the sound of notifications from the social network, as well as silence them completely while you continue to receive them on your device. To do this, you must change the sound settings in the notification of your mobile phone, and silence the device when you receive a new one. If you disable Instagram notifications from the platform, you will no longer receive them on your phone.

Control the silence of your mobile

Accessing the sound settings of your device will allow you to receive Instagram notifications in a conventional way, while not worrying about noise. To be able to change the sound of notifications, you must access the ‘Settings’ panel of your phone and select the ‘Notifications’ box. There, you must touch on the Instagram application among the available applications to access the settings menu.

Finally, you will only have to define what type of notification you want to receive, you can change the notification tone, make it smoother and even silence it completely. In this way you will continue to receive notifications, but without your device emitting sound.

How can I configure notifications in general?

Instagram has a configuration panel to adjust any aspect you want, which includes the notifications section of each function of the application. To do this, after you have logged in to Instagram, you must select the section corresponding to your profile. Following this, you will have to enter the ‘Settings’ box, after tapping on the icon of the three lines in the upper corner.

In the configuration menu, you will be able to evaluate a series of settings at your disposal and you will have to enter the corresponding to ‘Notifications’. Now, to manage your notifications, you have two options to achieve it, by configuring the ‘Push Notifications’ and ‘Notifications by SMS and email’.

In the first case, ‘Push Notifications’ refer to the settings you can make on the notifications you receive on your mobile device. For its part, the ‘SMS and email notifications’ section will allow you to deactivate the notifications that are sent to your email and to your text messaging by the Instagram platform.

How can I mute Instagram notifications?

You will be able to silence different functions of the application, so that when there is interaction with your account on the platform in a certain aspect, you will not receive the corresponding notification. For it, You must select the box identified as ‘Push Notifications’; after you have accessed the ‘Notifications’ menu in the ‘Settings’ of your Instagram account. This will show you a list of particular notifications that you can mute or disable.

Publications : You can disable the notifications you receive regarding comments and ‘likes’ that are made by other people on your Feed posts.

: You can disable the notifications you receive regarding comments and ‘likes’ that are made by other people on your Feed posts. Labels : You will be able to mute notifications from users who have commented or liked posts in which they tag you.

: You will be able to mute notifications from users who have commented or liked posts in which they tag you. Requests : Follow-up requests, towards your profile and those that have been accepted for your account, you can deactivate them in this section. As well as the private messages you receive from other users with whom you have not interacted and the chat groups.

: Follow-up requests, towards your profile and those that have been accepted for your account, you can deactivate them in this section. As well as the private messages you receive from other users with whom you have not interacted and the chat groups. First posts and stories : This section allows you to deactivate the notifications corresponding to the content published for the first time from users you follow. As well as the notification of the content published by a person who has spent a long time without using the application.

: This section allows you to deactivate the notifications corresponding to the content published for the first time from users you follow. As well as the notification of the content published by a person who has spent a long time without using the application. Friends or contacts : You can mute the notifications you receive when a person that you have added to your Facebook profile creates an Instagram account.

: You can mute the notifications you receive when a person that you have added to your Facebook profile creates an Instagram account. Live Videos or Lives : If you disable these notifications, you will no longer receive a notification on your device when any of the people you follow starts a live broadcast in the app.

: If you disable these notifications, you will no longer receive a notification on your device when any of the people you follow starts a live broadcast in the app. recommendations: You can silence the notifications that the application sends you when other users make recommendations to you to follow accounts from your profile.

How to disable Instagram notifications?

If you want to disable all the notifications you receive from Instagram on your device, you must access your phone’s settings. Selecting the box corresponding to ‘Applications and Notifications’, in the ‘Settings’ panel of your mobile device. Once there, you will have to enter the option ‘Notifications‘; If it is not available in this section, you can use the application’s search engine.

After this, you must enter the section for Instagram. There, you will only have to disable app notification box so that all app notifications are immediately silenced. When you want to activate them again, you can activate the box again, repeating the process.