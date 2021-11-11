Today is very important keep in touch with our friends and relatives, but many times we have these people very far away in other countries and that is where social networks come into play.

As WhatsApp has become one of the most used applications worldwide, it has been improving its functions over the years. And one of the functions that they have better organized is that of notifications. Here we will show you how to turn off your WhatsApp notifications to certain chats from your iPhone phone.

What happens when you deactivate the notifications of a chat on your WhatsApp?

One of the things you should know when deactivating notifications of a chat on WhatsApp is that by doing so you will not be able to know that this contact has sent you a message. You will only be able to know if these people have tried to contact you if you open the WhatsApp application and there is the green dot announcing that a message has arrived in this chat.

What should you do to configure your notifications on WhatsApp?

The good thing about WhatsApp is that you can customize the notifications that notify you when a person has written a message to you. And the actions you can do depend on the user and if you decide to customize it only in a chat.

To adjust the message and call tone

In this settings panel you can choose the tones that the notifications will have when receiving some message or call on your WhatsApp. For this you have to enter the application of WhatsApp from your iPhone phoneNow you will click on ‘Settings’ and you will go to the notifications tab.

Being in the notification panel you can click on the tone and choose between those that your phone has available. This way the tones will be more personalized.

You can also choose from which chat you can receive notifications. However, we will show you this configuration shortly.

What is the procedure to mute a conversation from iPhone?

To turn off notifications for a specific chat on your iPhone you will have to find the chat you want to mute. After you enter the chat, press the three dots. There will appear several options among which it will be silent, click on it and in this way the notifications of this chat will no longer be received.

There is also another way to disable WhatsApp notifications from a group or conversation. For this you will also find the chat you want to silence, proceed to slide it to the left side, then you will have to press on the three points and then on mute. For these two actions you will have to choose the amount of time the notifications will last off or if you want you can click on the ‘Always’ option. So the notifications will start to arrive when you decide.

How can you make your WhatsApp mute only at night?

To deactivate WhatsApp notifications only during the night you will have to use the functions of your iPhone phone. There is the do not disturb mode, notifications are disabled in this mode, alerts and even calls. This mode can also be programmed to receive certain calls from a specific contact.

To activate this mode you just have to go to the settings of your iPhone phone. This will be in the applications menu. When you open it you will enter concentration mode and you will touch on the option of do not disturb. After they extract that part, you will be able to make any type of additions to the applications from which you receive notifications.

After you configure the option of not disturbing your tastes, you will not have to do any extensive process to activate it, you will only have to slide the screen down and there you can press the moon icon that is in that space. This way the do not disturb mode will be activated and you will not receive notifications from your WhatsApp during the night.