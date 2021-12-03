The most important messaging service in recent times is undoubtedly WhatsApp, this has become the main means of interaction for millions of users. It is used daily to dialogue with family members and co-workers. That is why it is very likely that you have many contacts added. In order to provide more comfort and satisfaction to its users, WhatsApp allows you to customize the tones of your contacts.

Do you want to know how you can do it? We invite you to continue reading this article and you will learn to do it from different mobile devices and from the web. In addition, you will know how to change the tone of group chats and each contact.

How can I change the tone of the notifications of a WhatsApp group?

The WhatsApp application has been characterized by being the most useful social network and by facilitating communication between users from all over the world regardless of distance. It is very likely that you have many contacts or groups in your WhatsApp and you want to customize it by change the ringtone of group notifications, in this way to be able to differentiate each group. Doing it is very simple and fast. But as always we will show you the steps so you can manage WhatsApp notifications No problem.

How to do it from Android or iPhone

If you have an Android, open your WhatsApp application, click on the particular group to which you want to change the sound and click on the name of the group. You slide the screen up and click on the option to Personalize notifications. Then, click on Notification tone and a list with all available will be displayed, choose the one you prefer and touch Ok.

Now, if you want to change the tone to a specific WhatsApp group, from your iPhone, basically the steps are similar. The first thing you should do is enter the group, click on the name and select the option to customize tone, choose the one you like and that’s it.

Be able to change it from WhatsApp web

From the web you can also change the tone of WhatsApp notifications. To do this, you must enter the web with your preferred browser and log in to WhatsApp. Then, you click on the three points that correspond to More options and in Settings. In that window you choose the Notifications option. There you can also mute the sound and alerts of WhatsApp web groups.

How can I disable notifications from a WhatsApp group?

On the other hand, as WhatsApp has become the most used means to establish contact, either with our relatives or people in the work environment. Perhaps you receive daily messages from work groups that overwhelm you and that is why you decide to deactivate the notifications of a group without leaving in order to rest a little from that sound.

You should know that by deactivating notifications, you will continue to receive messages from that group, only you will not hear the vibration or sound of the group message notification. In addition, you can re-enable this option whenever you want. To deactivate notifications, you enter the group chat in question, you press on the name of the group and then go to the option to Silence notifications, move the bar to the right to deactivate, choose the time period, then click on Ok.

The WhatsApp platform has become a very important application in our daily lives, it gives you greater interactivity and practicality in communication. If you have many WhatsApp contacts you can customize them by changing the tone of each of those contacts. So you can differentiate them when you receive a notification. We tell you how you can put a different whole to each WhatsApp contact.

You enter your WhatsApp application, press on the contact. Click on Personalize notifications, check the box if you don’t have it activated, then you tap on Notification Tone and select the one that catches your attention, and to finish the process, click on Ok. Repeat this action for the contacts you want to change the tone for. And so you can customize WhatsApp notifications for each contact.