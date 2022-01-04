The onion makes us cry, but also enjoy, not in vain is it a fundamental ingredient in our gastronomy. But, did you know that you can slightly modify its flavor and texture simply by changing the way it is cut?

There are a thousand and one tricks to avoid crying when cutting the onion, some work better than others, although what you probably did not know is that this peculiar vegetable behaves differently depending on the way you cut it with the knife.

Cutting an onion is not easy, its shape and slippery texture, as well as its layered structure do not help, although from now on you should pay close attention, since the way in which you cut it can change its flavor and texture.

Fundamentally, There are two ways to cut the onion: longitudinally, cutting strips from the root to the stem, or transverselyDepending on how you do it, the result will be very different.

And it is that the flavor of the onion changes depending on the type of cut, as we can read in Mashed. Cutting the onion crosswise makes the flavor stronger and stronger, while the longitudinal cut makes it have a slightly more delicate flavor and a firmer texture..

This change in taste is due to the peculiar internal structure of onions based on layers. When these layers are cut transversely, they separate into smaller pieces releasing a greater amount of those juices and gases that give it that peculiar strong flavor, and that also make us cry.

As explained in a study of the ACS Chemical Biology magazine and that can be read in the New York TimesThese annoying gases are produced as a plant reaction as a defense mechanism that protects onions from possible microbes and animals (including us humans).“It is similar to tear gas”, they pointed out from the publication.

However, when it is cut longitudinally in the direction of the fibers, its structure is preserved, maintaining its shape even when cooked for a long time, containing a greater amount of these juices and gases inside., so in addition to crying less, its flavor will be softer and its texture is firmer, being ideal for consumption raw or for longer cooking.