With this iOS tool, it is possible to have many icons of the same application on the home screen.

Home screen customization has never been one of the strong points in iOS and iPadOS. Despite that, small green shoots are being seen with the availability of slight modifications in the desktop arrangement. Surely you have not taken advantage of the option of duplicate apps on iPhone or iPad.

It is about cloning the icons in iOS of the applications that you have installed on the device to place them on the different home screens. It is a function that comes in handy for apps that you use a lot on a day-to-day basis, so you don’t have to go through all the screens to find and open it. Let’s see how iOS allows us to do it.

What is the app library on iOS and iPadOS

This function is possible through another tool that Apple has developed for both iPhone and iPad. It’s about the application library, which automatically organizes all the programs installed on the device. This library is not visible to the naked eye, since there is no application box as in Android.

To access it, you have to go to the last page to the right of the home screen. When you swipe to the right again on that last page, an extra one will appear where they are all apps organized in folders that the system divides into categories. Like the widgets page, this one cannot be disabled either and it will always be there.

On this page you have a Finder-style search engine for quick typing, although the folders are large enough to see the icons clairvoyantly. It is also a tool that can be used to clean the home screen of apps that you don’t use so much. When you enter the edit mode of each icon, you have the options to move the app to another page, uninstall it or remove it from the screen. This way you free up space by hiding the app and keeping it installed in the terminal.

This function of the application library is available from iOS 14, so with an iPhone 6s or later models it is sufficient to have this complement in the operating system.

How You Can Mirror Apps on iPhone and iPad

Now comes the explanation of another utility that saves this library of apps. It is a complete organizer for the home screen, that is why it allows you to do various actions in the administration of the icons. It does not reach the complete customization how it would be to change the color of the icons of the apps, but almost.

To have several icons of the same app on both the iPhone and the iPad, you have to follow the steps that we are going to indicate:

We have already mentioned the first step before, but there is no problem in reminding you. From the home screen, move to the right until you reach the last page. When slide one more time to the right, the application library will appear. Search for the app in question, either from folders or from the search engine. From a folder, press and hold the icon until a copy has been automatically created on the home screen. To wait less, you can press and hold the icon and move it slightly to the left. If you use the search engine, hold down the name of said app (not the icon) and move it to the left that the copy is generated.

The best thing about this whole process is that you can repeat these steps as many times as you want, since iOS and iPadOS do not put limits to multiply the icon of the apps as many times as you want. As if you want to fill an entire page of the same application. If you have too many icons, you just have to press and hold one and press “Delete app“.

