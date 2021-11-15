One of the doubts when it comes to playing streaming content is related to the Internet connection and the appropriate network speed to take advantage of the different resolutions offered by each of the platforms. In the case of Netflix, it is also a check that we can carry out without leaving the application.

In fact, it is Netflix itself that explains on its support page what are the recommended speeds to be able to play the playback either in SD, HD or 4K UHD resolution. And if you have doubts or performance problems, you can always take advantage of the tool to monitor network status and speed without leaving the app.

Without exiting the application

It is a utility integrated into the Netflix application itself, which we can install on phones and televisions that allows you to know the connection speed from the computer where we are playing the content and without leaving the application to use a third-party service.

To know the speed of the network you just have to enter the Netflix app and once we have accessed any of the profiles that we have active, look for the section “Get help”. On the phone it is through the hamburger menu (three horizontal stripes) in the lower left area and on televisions or devices with Google TV or Android TV, moving the cursor to the left and also selecting “Get help” in the drop-down menu.

If we carry out the test from a television or a device with Android TV or Google TV, such as an Amazon Fire TV or a Google Chromecast, just enter “Network check” within “Get help”.

We will see how the network checker starts, running measurements from different servers. The speed test may take a few more seconds. so we wait for it to conclude and for it to mark the connection speed we have.

For telephones, just press “Internet speed test” within the section “About”. The browser that we have set as default is then opened and through Fast we control the connection speed that we have.

Remember that Netflix recommends different network speeds. From the 25 Mbps necessary to be able to access streaming in 4K UHD, through 5 Mbps for high definition (HD), 3 Mbps to opt for standard definition (SD) and in general a minimum of 0.5 Mbps.