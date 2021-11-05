We are always looking for simple techniques to improve our photographs. The best technique is to get the best possible shot. But if all else fails we can always turn to Adobe Photoshop. The technique that we are going to see today is surprising for its simplicity. We only need the Curves to match the color of two objects.

Color is always a pending subject for all photographers. When you master color in your photographs, you become one of the good guys. But it is difficult to get it right. Something always appears in the frame that does not have the color that it should or does not fit into the harmony we are working on.



The original color chart

For these reasons it is interesting to see how this technique works that one of my best students has passed to me. We only need a photograph, a color that we want to replace, a selection tool and the curves. Let’s see it.

Match the color of two objects using Curves in Adobe Photoshop

The first thing is to have a photograph in which we need to change the color of some object to match that of another. In this case I want to change the pink and make it yellow. Let’s see how to do it:

We duplicate the main layer with Ctrl + J .

. We select, with the tool Rectangular frame , an area of ​​the color that we want to match. It doesn’t have to be very big. Just make it a uniform area.

, an area of ​​the color that we want to match. It doesn’t have to be very big. Just make it a uniform area. We copy that selection with Ctrl + J and we carry this new layer, with the help of the tool Move , to the color we want to change.

and we carry this new layer, with the help of the tool , to the color we want to change. We activate the duplicate layer of the original photograph.

It’s time to go to the window Channels (Window> Channels ) and click on the channel Red . The image, don’t worry, we’ll see it in black and white.

) and click on the channel . The image, don’t worry, we’ll see it in black and white. On the menu Image> Adjustments> Curves (Ctrl + M) we open Curves and we adjust the curve so that the luminosity of the fragment and that of the chosen color are equal.

we open and we adjust the curve so that the luminosity of the fragment and that of the chosen color are equal. We do the same with the Green channel . That is, we mark on the window Channels the Green and we adjust the curve again.

. That is, we mark on the window the and we adjust the curve again. And of course we do the same with the blue channel.



How I have been the curves to turn yellow into pink

We turn off the visibility of the cropped color layer.

We create a layer mask in black on the layer in which we have changed the color in Layer> Layer Mask> Hide All.



This is how the photograph remains

Now we only have to paint in white with the tool Brush on the color that we want to replace and that’s it. Through the art of curves the new color appears.

Surely in the first tests it will be difficult for you to get the chosen color. But it is a matter of practicing with the movement of each of the curves until the luminosity is equalized … One of the curves always has to go up, at least … In the end I promise you that it comes out. You will tell us.