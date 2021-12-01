If you want change your subscription plan and pass it for example from monthly to annual, you can do it in the subscription itself on the same website. You must give to Manage, Modify, Change and choose the new payment periodicity. If you don’t see it, check the recurring billing. In Microsoft 365 you can also switch between Personal and Family.

In your account, in manage you can give to cancel or update or cancel the account according to your subscription. If you don’t, it will remain active. If you see Activate recurring billing, you will have to give it if you want your subscription to be renewed on the expiration date, otherwise it will be canceled. Failure to do so is similar to canceling, as once the period passes it will not be renewed. If you see the option to deactivate it, it is that it is active and will be renewed when the corresponding date arrives.

Share subscription

If you want to share your Office 365 subscription, if it is capable of doing so, you can opt for this possibility from below the subscription options. It will tell you if you are sharing or not and it will give you the option to share the subscription. You can invite other people by email and create a link. It will indicate the shared uses that you have. You can do this from starting sharing. The people you invite will receive information on how to install and use the apps.

From the same page, you will have the link to install Office and it will indicate the devices with the session started. If you want log out in any of them, taking into account that you can only do it in 5 at a time or you may want to remove access to someone, you can do it from there by giving the option Close session next to their name.

Xbox subscriptions

You can view and manage your subscriptions from your own console or on the web. From the console, you just have to hit the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide. From there you go to Profile and System. Then you must give Settings, Account and Subscriptions. You select the subscription you want to manage and you will be able to change the payment option, see the payment schedule, see the features, benefits, free games and offers of the week. You can also do it from the Microsoft services and subscriptions website with your account, where you will find all your other company services.

You can activate the periodic billing from your this website or do it from the console in Profile and system, Settings, Account, Subscriptions and Activate recurring billing. If the price has changed, you have probably gone from a trial or promotional rate to a full one. From the same section, on your console or on the web, you will be able to carry out all the other procedures for your console account.

If you want unblock a subscription that is automatically renewed and there is an error in the payment, you can do it by paying the outstanding balance. This way you will recover it along with its advantages, you will be able to return to the multiplayer game and recover the Games with Gold offer.

If you are a subscriber of Xbox Live Gold, you can extend the benefits of your subscription to family and friends. At home, you can make your main Xbox home so that anyone who signs in with their profile can use it. Anywhere else, you log in with another console and share your subscription with all users whenever they log in.

Third party subscriptions

Another situation you may encounter is that you have purchased the service in a store, shop, online or through a trusted reseller instead of from Microsoft’s own store. In this case, you will not be able to manage your subscription as we have mentioned before because you will not find it in the corresponding Microsoft section.

If you have purchased your subscription in a third party distributor and not in the Microsoft Store, you will have to contact him to manage your subscription and billing. This is because the company has limited the visibility and access of these subscriptions, so it cannot cancel or help you or activate or deactivate your periodic billing. All refund requests should be directed to the reseller from whom you made your purchase, since it is not Microsoft that received this payment, at least directly. This also applies to Office Home and Business licenses.

Find out if your distributor has provided you with a page to manage your account when you have contracted the service or, if not, contact directly by him to know how to do what you need.

Cancellations and refunds

You can cancel your Microsoft subscription on the Services and Subscriptions. You just have to choose the corresponding subscription and give Manage. Later, you will select Cancel or Deactivate recurring billing. From your xbox You can also do it from the remote by going to the subscriptions section.

If you cancel it and you are eligible for refund, you can choose to not be charged for the next renewal date or cancel and get a refund. If you choose to cancel but are not eligible for a refund, it will lead you to disable recurring billing without you seeing this option. If you do this, you will avoid being paid in the next billing period, until then you can continue to use your account because you have already paid for it.

If you have an account in Israel you have the right to cancel subscriptions with immediate effect and receive a prorated refund. For this you can contact their technical support in the contact section or by phone.

You can receive a refund within 30 days from the initial purchase or before the first recurring billing date if canceled. You can request it from the technical support service.

Problems with your subscription

Some of the most common problems that can occur with your subscription are that this it does not work, in which case it may have been suspended for an unpaid charge. You will be able to pay your outstanding balance and it will be unlocked, working again with all its advantages. If recurring billing is disabled, it will expire when you have used the remaining prepaid time.

If you see options to renew or activate recurring billing, but no option to cancel a subscription, is that the periodic billing is deactivated and you will not receive any more charges. You don’t need to unsubscribe.

Problems with payments

Yes your subscription does not appear, but you know that you have paid for one, the first thing you have to do is check that you have entered the correct account. On the other hand, you can look at your Xbox or Office purchase history to recognize charges on your bank statement or card. If you should not have charges, but there are, contact your financial institution because someone could be using your payment methods improperly.

Naps paying for someone else’s subscription, this must be canceled when performing this action, but this must be logged into your account. Even if you pay it yourself, you will not be able to do this from your account or in any other way without accessing the other person’s account. If you stop paying without canceling it or return a charge, this could give you problems, so do it as we have indicated.

If a change of price, they will notify you at least 30 days in advance of the new price. You can cancel it if you wish, since otherwise the new rate will take effect when you have to make your payment.

With any other problem you come across, you can contact with the technical support of the company. From this page, you can open the app for help or do it from the browser. You will also find information on other support options.