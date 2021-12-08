Christmas is a time of year that smells of gingerbread, illusion and family reunions. And once we have entered December it is time to go planning christmas decoration that will accompany us these holidays.

In addition to the beautiful decoration that we can buy in stores like Zara Home we can make Christmas decorations from recycled materials , for example, or give it a unique touch by preparing our own decoration or even making our own Christmas tree .

We give you several ideas for decorating Christmas balls (both new and those you already have at home and don’t use), and Five more Christmas ornament ideas you can make at home with your family, and hang on your tree these holidays .

How to make your own Christmas balls

With transparent balls and an original filling

Using transparent balls we can do real wonders. We can fill them with dried flowers, confetti, colored pompoms, feathers of different shades, wool or anything else you can think of.

You can too paint them in metallic tones with the help of an airbrush or if you want to make it easier, with a paint spray. Be careful when doing it with this last idea: it is important to maintain good ventilation and protect the surface where you will place the ball, to avoid disasters.

Making Christmas balls with water balloons and string

You can make your own Christmas balls with a balloon, rattan and some glue. The mechanism is simple: you inflate the balloon, wet the rattan rope in the white glue and once it is wet, you stick irregularly on the balloon, as in the video. When it’s dry (never before) you poke the balloon and the rattan keeps its shape.

With polystyrene balls

You can use polystyrene balls to create some original balls that you can decorate from ribbon to pearls. A different way to dress your tree .

Wrapping them in scraps of fabric that you have at home and putting them a ribbon or rope as a loop you will also have original ones Christmas balls .

Reusing Christmas balls that you already have at home

If what you want is to give a new life to balls that you already have at home you can do it for example with rhinestone or button stickers and a little hot glue. In this way you will transform an old ball into something completely different.

How to make more DIY ornaments for your Christmas tree

Ornaments with polymer clay

Besides being able to create precious jewels, polymer clay is an ideal choice for making Christmas decorations. If you find it difficult to find it, you can use modeling paste. They both work the same way: the figures are made, baked and then painted . And if you don’t want to have to turn on the oven, you can use air-drying paste, which is perfect for children to use as well.

Knead the dough until it is white and flatten using a rolling pin or a non-embossed bottle. To cut them you can use for example cookie molds (well round O well with christmas motifs ), and it is important that before putting them in the oven you make a little hole for them to later be able to hang them (you can use a toothpick for example).

Once baked, you just have to use a brush and acrylic paint and unleash your imagination. You can also use acrylic paint markers. When they dry, you put a loop in the little hole you made, or a piece of string, and that’s it.

You can also choose to embossing them instead of painting them, using a stamp or simply making shapes with the tip of a brush handle, for example.

Miniature frames with Christmas motifs

If the quarantine has served you to learn to embroider or cross stitch , you can tap into that emerging talent by making embroidered Christmas ornaments. The mini racks can be found in oval or round shape, and you can embroider gifts, stars, Christmas landscapes or even phrases.

On Etsy for example, they have Christmas motif patterns that can help you create unique ornaments.

Downloadable PDF Embroidery Pattern, Ornaments, Christmas, Embroidery Design, Hoop Art, Hand Embroidery, Modern Embroidery, Adult Craft





PDF Pattern: Retro Pastel Christmas Trees, Retro Christmas, Beginner Embroidery, Easy Embroidery, Christmas Embroidery Pattern, Needlecraft

Christmas felt ornaments

Continuing with the needle is the option of making felt Christmas ornaments that can be both something simple like embroidered stars as something more complex.

You can do it with or without filling, but it is important that you also make the back of the figure, even if it is a piece of the same shape and without ornaments, so that the stitches are not visible and a cleaner finish is left.

Christmas decorations with wooden beads

If we are looking for something simple we can make wooden garlands or small ornaments using only wooden beads of different sizes and shapes and a thread of wool. With the help of a thick needle we will pass the beads through the wool thread and we will make the ornament of the size we want.

We can paint the beads with wood paint, varnish them or leave them natural to give it a more Nordic air.

String or wool stars to decorate the Christmas tree

You only need a few skewer sticks (Of those that are thicker and rope or thick wool thread to make stars with a lot of personality.

You can also choose to make a figure out of a piece of cardboard, cutting it into a star shape, and wrapping the rope around it. It couldn’t be easier.

