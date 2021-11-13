How to make your iPhone or iPad look like new again

You don’t need the iPhone 13 or the latest generation of iPad to have a 100 device that works like new, we tell you how to order, rearrange and update your device ios.

DO NOT STOP READING: 5 Apple Arcade games you can’t miss

To give your device a second wind iOS there are several things you can do, such as adjustments to the software, manage storage, and improve appearance to keep your device running as smoothly as possible.

Clean slate

If you want your iOS device works to the maximum of its current capacity, the easiest way is to restart it completely, but it is also the most radical option.

Reset your iPhone or iPad settings It will allow you to start from scratch, but the advantage is that no application or account stored on your device will be deleted.

Watch out! Before following the steps be sure to give click Reset all settings and not Delete all content and settings.

To reset all your device settings go to Settings> General> Transfer or Reset iPhone> Reset> Reset all settings, enter your password and confirm your decision.

To look like new

If you are already bored with your same phone and you cannot change it, then make your iPhone have a new wallpaper every day. The shortcut app from Manzana allows you to set a random image from Unsplash as your or your wallpaper iPhone and iPad.

To do it give click this link from your iPhone or iPad and add the shortcut. Then create a personal automation in the Shortcuts app, via the automation tab at the bottom.

Choose the day and time you want it to run, then select Run shortcut and select the shortcut Unsplash Wallpaper. Now the shortcut will run at the set time and your wallpaper will be new and fresh every day.