The TikTok platform undoubtedly since its launch has met the expectations of many users who use it, so much so that many people go viral, to the point of achieve monetization of your TikTok account, generating high income.

But the most attractive thing about this application is the fact that it can use effects when creating videos, or when we go to broadcast live from the platform, generating a fun environment for those who follow us and see us.

Where to look for the Mega Head effect on the TikTok app?

The best thing about TikTok is that it contains a panel of highly simple functions, so if we are beginners within the application, we can quickly and easily understand each of them when using them.

Such is the case of the search for infinities of effects within the social network, we can do it in an easy way, the first thing we should do is enter TikTok, Either from the mobile application, which we can obtain through the App Store if we have an iOS mobile, or in the case of being Android from the Google Play Store.

Once we enter TikTok, we will see the main panel with all the functions that the tool offers us, we are located in the icon expressed by a ‘magnifying glass’.

Doing this will open a pop-up window, in which we must place the name of the effect we want to findIn this case, we place ‘Mega head’, the search will be fast and automatic, the same platform emits the result, shown with the effect, and ‘an illustrated doll with a large head’.

How can you save and use this effect on your TikTok videos?

Users always tend to have favorite or more tasteful effects, therefore they want to save these effects to use them later when creating videos, or in photos, to carry out this process we only have to do the following:

First of all, if we want to save this effect, we must locate us in the main TikTok panel, where we will see an icon of a ‘timer’ which we must press, to enter the effects that we can use.

After that, we will see a space where we can add the effects that we want, divided by categories, there we will have to select the effect that we want to save, or the effects, in the case of being several, and click on the option that indicates’ save ‘.

At the time of use this effect within a video When we are going to create it, we only go to effects to start using it, which will appear in our gallery of saved effects.

As many of us know, different social networks and platforms have innovated in terms of using effects within photos, videos, and others, such is the case of Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, providing a creative environment for their users.

However, it is possible that these platforms do not have the Mega Head effect, in the same way, we only have to test if it is, looking for it in a simple way. As for the Instagram platform, it is necessary to enter the camera through the main panel, and click on ‘search for effects’, there we put ‘Mega head’, and we wait for the results, in the event that if it is available it will appear to us immediately and we can use it.

The same happens with Snapchat and with Facebook, we must first try to search for the effect to see if it has availability, within Facebook, we start on camera, and in the search engine we put the name, which as such is ‘Mega head’, also with Snapchat, we do the same procedure.

What other effects are extremely fun to use on TikTok?

TikTok contains within its platform infinite and extremely fun effects, which is why users always look for the best ones to use in their videos and photos, keeping the humor within them, such effects as:

Water reflection

This is an official filter of the TikTok platform, basically it is a water simulator effect, that makes it seem as if it exists below us, giving the feeling that we are submerged within it, being a fun effect, like many others, to pass the time. To use them, we only have to place their name in the effect search engine and it will appear automatically.

Green screen

Another effect that has been used more widely than others, and highly praised by different users worldwide, is the effect of the green screen, being one of the first to appear when we enter the search for effects on TikTokThis effect has been very popular also due to the fact that many influencers and celebrities have used it, which generates a positive stir among users of the social network.