Now is a time where well-edited photos are a useful tool to get a clear idea of ​​what the artist or professional seeks to express in their work. Adobe Photoshop is a useful tool to achieve very good effects, the wet floor effect can be achieved through the editing tools provided by the application.

As always, advice is good, if you want to see something well done you should do it yourself and more so if it is about such specific details that you want to achieve, such as a well moist natural soil so that the edition is complete and without errors.

In this article you will get tips and keys to achieve not only the wet floor effect, but also add other characteristics that are common in natural events and thus be able to create an image, that manages to carry the message that you want to convey in the edited image.

What should you do to put wet road effect in Photoshop?

The first and essential thing you should do to edit a photo is make a layer, copy one using Ctrl + J, This is so that you don’t work on the original, it is always better to edit with a copy.

From the copy layer we go to tools and then we choose the lasso tool, now we select everything that is the floor of the image to the selvages of the lower part of the image, then we copy the floor that we delimit using again Ctrl + J, then we we go to the menu bar we click Filter> Filter Gallery.

Another window will open where by default the floor you copied appears, in this window on the right are the editing options Intensity 8, Detail 6 and Smoothing 12, these values ​​can work well here we determine the parameters we want by moving the bar from right to left then ok.

Now we give Ctrl + J copy to the floor and then in the image we go to blending mode, you change from normal to Overlay. In this way the image will remain with the effect of wet soil.

What is the procedure for adding puddles of water to the floor of your images?

First what we must do to add the effect of puddles on the ground through the Adobe Photoshop program, it is make a copy layer of the original image and in the copy we are going to cut the upper part of the image leaving the ground, only the ground and cut and paste to have an image of the upper part are cars, buildings, clouds, all without the ground.

Let’s go to Edit> Transform> Flip Vertical. Now we adjust the inverted image on the copy layer and that everything is aligned to the remaining edges, they can be erased to achieve precision and the image looks good and the desired effect, we can also use the Deform tool by right clicking on the image that we A grid will appear that we can mold to make the alignment precise.

Now to give the effect you go to the menu the tab Filters> distort> sea waves, here you make the adjustments of the waves and then we go to opacity and lower it to 45%. The puddle effect is already created, now it remains to be erased to give it the desired effect.

Water effect in editor

If we want a water effect we can use online editors that help us to lay a base for an image that we want to edit later in Photoshop, that is, through a web editor we can give basic effects to our image so that when you work with layers and types of more specialized editions, you will have an image that does not reach the editing panel so raw, but on the contrary, with appropriate editing effects the image will be more complete and easier to handle.

Create a mirror manually

To create a reflection we must make a copy layer of the image to reflect and right click on the copy and give the option Rotate Vertical, then we adjust the two images, the one on the right at the top, and the inverted one at the bottom to the one at the bottom we are going to make a gradient effect.

For this we are going to choose for this reflection image and we are going to add a mask and with the colors in black and white we go to the Gradient tool and a cross icon will appear, here we select the lower part of the reflection image and slide up through the center of the image and this will partially fade giving the reflection effect.

How to put a rain effect on images with Photoshop?

For this effect we must create a copy layer and in this layer we are going to create a copy layer to paint it all black with the paint tool.

Now we go to Filter> Noise> Add Noise. Here you are going to select the amount of noise between 110 and 120, in this image we cut a small box then we paste it in the image and we open it until everything is covered, now we are going to Filter> Blur> Distance.

Calculate about 180 and degrees of inclination as it seems, then we repeat the operation of cutting a box and we blur again at 90 this time. Now we go to the option fusion mode and we take it to Trama, here it will seem that the image is wrong, but we have almost placed the drops.

What to do to add drops of water?

To add the drops to the preview image we must turn this image into a smart object In order to modify it now and also in the future, for this we secondary click and choose the smart object option. Then we use Ctrl + L and here we edit the dark 73, medium 0.75 and light 150 tones. Now Ctrl + T to enlarge the layer and see large and small drops.