When we talk about Sygic we are talking about one of the most downloaded GPS for smartphones in the world. This is due to its perfect operation and number of functions included in your previous. Among them, the possibility of read the signs and warn you about them. In software like Google Maps we can find warnings about speed limits, but this app has taken recognition to another level.

Although before it is necessary to emphasize that for this you have to use a third-party app , since at the moment Google Maps does not allow this functionality. However, Sygic has included a recognition of traffic signs by using your phone’s camera.

However, these geolocation applications hide many more tools to which we can take advantage and that our trip is even lighter. One of those that will be very useful is the ability of GPS to detect traffic signs, through which you can anticipate possible dangers Of the road.

Best of all is the simplicity of its interface through a drop-down menu from which you can consult the various tools available. In addition, you can specify the map of the area you want to download in order to save storage space on the device.

App settings

Once Sygic is installed on your phone through Google play or AppStore You must proceed with the initial configuration, which will only take a few seconds. After that, you just have to touch on the three horizontal stripes in the upper left area to display a menu with different options, the one you are looking for is ‘Signal recognition’, which will be found first of those that appear at the bottom.

Just by clicking on it a window will open explaining in brief steps the functioning tool, which cannot be used in the United States, Canada, or Puerto Rico. Next, the application will ask us camera access, a mandatory requirement, since it is the way in which it will detect the signals.

All you have to do now is place the phone in the approved holder of your vehicle and this will notify you by voice of the signs so you don’t have to look away from the terminal. If you click on the wheel at the top right you will access a option that you must activate so that the detection starts when you start the car automatically. Without a doubt, this is a really useful feature for anticipating unforeseen situations on the road. Thanks to her you will never skip a STOP again.

What to keep in mind

Using the GPS and the camera at the same time is a excessive battery drain. Therefore, it is advisable to use the application and this feature only if we have enough energy in our smartphone, since its autonomy will be considerably affected.

On the other hand, the camera quality of your device. Basically, because the lower the image quality, the worse the software’s ability to recognize traffic signs.