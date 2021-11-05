In principle, crafting a still can be easy, since we will need three blocks of Rock . The other necessary object is the Blaze Rod , this is obtained by eliminating these creatures. The problem is its location, since it is in the Nether . So it is not advisable to start this trip if we do not have acceptable equipment, because the Blazes are not the only danger you will run into.

If you want to make potions in Minecraft you will need a potion holder . Without it the only chance of finding a potion is in a chest or by killing a witch.

For this reason, it is common for the vast majority of users to need the Internet to know the answer and know how to advance in the delivery developed by Mojang. One of the unknowns is how to make potions in Minecraft . An element that can be of great help, but to obtain it you will need some equipment, since you will have to descend to the Nether itself for it.

It is advisable look for a castle and explore until you find a Blaze nest. In this way you will have a better chance of getting what you want because they will appear continuously. Once you have the Wand you just have to go to a crafting table and place it in the center, while the three Rocks will go just below.

After a recent update it is possible that when exploring the surface you will come across a populated. The peculiarity is that inside the houses they may have a support for potions, which would save you all the above. Although you will not get rid of going down to the underworld of Minecraft …

How Alchemy Works

Getting potions can provide us unique advantages Against high caliber enemies like the Dragon of the End. For this reason, they should be considered a primary option when facing a greater challenge.

For the manufacture of potions we will need: jars, which can only be achieved with glass; Water to fill them; and a special ingredient known as Nether Wart that can only be obtained in the Nether but that we can cultivate in our home when we have some.

Now you must access the potions holder and place the three bottles in the lower cubes and the wart in the upper one. The result will be a rare potion. What you will have to do next is to position the potions again and place on top certain objects that will give you a series of advantages. There are many that you can use, so it is a matter of testing.