A partition is a partitioning the storage space of a hard disk It can be used for various purposes, mostly to save sensitive information that is not shared with the system data when performing some formatting. It can also be used to save another operating system, or backup copies; normally you make a single partition or volume, but you can actually divide into more. However, the most basic ones are divided into four partitions.

The first partition that divides the hard disk to function with the startup and boot of the operating system, the secondary partition serves to save information, and the logical partition is the partition of a secondary partition that are generally used in servers. And a last space called “Unallocated” that refers to the volume that has not yet been designated to any partition.

What is the complete process to partition your computer’s hard drive?

By creating an information backup partition, we are protecting the data from being infected by viruses that they normally lurk in Windows and that to fix them you have to do a formatting; you will also have everything better organized and classified.

Partitioning a hard drive is not difficult, it is actually a simple method that with a few simple steps you will be ready. Now, you should start by going to the Windows disk manager that you can search in the search engine of the «Start Menu» or in «Control Panel».

Once there, you will see the information about the hard drive, its storage space, its capacity, its use, brand, name, etc. To create a new partition you must choose an existing partition, in case you do not have a “Not assigned” and right click on the partition box.

Now you just have to choose “Reduce Volume” or “New simple volume”; there the window will open where it will tell you the maximum in bytes of space that you can create on the drive, you can leave it like that or reduce the size, then you will have to assign the details as drive letter, choose the system format or leave the default and you will have a new active partition.

What should you do to correctly save the configuration of the new partition?

When generating or deleting each partition the configuration goes saving in the system automatically, so, you only have to perform some action for the system to save it and be configured.

How to modify the partitions made from disk management?

Once the new hard disk partition is created, in the same previous panel called “disk management” you can execute modifications to active partitions, such as modifying its name, assigned letter and storage space to your preference.

There are alternatives with much more sophisticated and dynamic programs that will allow you run hard disk partitions easily and quickly, as well as being free for this type of use.

EaseUS Partition Master

The first application is about EaseUS Partition Master, which is a free software that allows you to create, resize, move, join, format and clone partitions in different operating systems. This application also allows you to migrate the data from the Windows system with the configurations to a new hard disk either SSD or HDD and recover partitions lost or deleted by mistake.

Now, to create a new partition you must start with download and install the EaseUS Partition Master program, and once inside go to the main window where the information of your hard drives should appear, then right click on the unallocated storage space and click on «Create».

Set the necessary characteristics to create the partition such as size, label, drive letter, the File System and select “Ok”. And to confirm the creation of a new partition you must select the button «Execute 1 operation» and then «Apply».

Mini Tool Partition Wizard

It is a simple partition manager that will help you to do it more easily and comfortably; besides being free you can manage your hard drive partitions to delete them, generate new ones or change the format, but it is only compatible with USB Memory and SSD Disks in FAT32 formats, NTFS and EXT2 / 3/4.

When you download the application and install it, then when you run it, it will automatically find all the information on the computer about the hard drives and storage units that you have connected at the moment. Now, to produce a new partition, look for the “unallocated” space and select “Create” then describe the characteristics and the format it will have.

GParted

Finally, for Linux operating systems there is the Gparted program that creates, edits, resizes, removes and move hard drive partitions. You must download and install the program on your computer and then run it and go to the upper right corner if you want to make a partition.

There you will select among the detected devices the one you will use; and to create a new partition choose the space “unallocated> new”. Add the size of the new partition by moving the arrows on the white bar, to choose the space before it and the free space after it. Then assign if it is primary or extended partition, and the format of it.