The bottleneck of Smart TVs

A detail that perhaps most Smart TV users do not know is that their TV is not making the most of the internet connection they have at home. On the one hand, WiFi connections are not stable or offer maximum performance, and on the other, when we connect our TV to the router via cable, we suffer from a problem that you might not be aware of: the Ethernet speed.

Most Smart TVs on the market, including the most modern ones, mount a 10/100 Ethernet connector, or what is the same, a standard that does not allow exceeding 100 Mbps connections. This implies that no matter how fast your home internet connection is, the maximum speed that will reach your television is that, so that creates a bottleneck that would not allow streaming applications to get the most out of it.

How do I know if Netflix is ​​slow?

Within the platform itself there is a very simple connection test that you can run from your television to check how fast you are getting when downloading Netflix content. This test performs a series of tests with the different servers and, finally, a speed test to certify the speed that the application of your Smart TV is capable of achieving.

To perform this test, you just have to do the following:

Open the Netflix application on your Smart TV, go to the left column

Select the option “Get help”

Select the Network check option and wait for the test to finish

The final result will allow you to know the connection speed that your Smart TV reaches, and in the case of using the ethernet connection of the TV, it is most likely that it will not exceed 100 Mbps (90.57 Mbps in our case). Is this enough to watch 4K? Yes. Could we improve the connection so that everything goes faster? Well also.

And it is that, with a higher speed, the contents in 4K would load instantly, not having to wait those few seconds that, although they are scarce, would disappear completely with a Gigabit Ethernet connection. But the question is, is there a solution?

Gigabit Ethernet Adapters

Well, there is. The idea is none other than to offer the Smart TV a connection faster than the original, and for that we will use a USB Ethernet adapter that allows Gigabit connections. These adapters with USB connection were born to offer wired connectivity to those laptops and devices that did not have a physical ethernet port, thus allowing the use of a cable to connect to the internet.

Thanks to these USB adapters, we will be able to make use of a second port on our TV that did not exist before, and if we acquire one with a Gigabit Ethernet version, we will be able to achieve the jump in bandwidth speed that we are looking for. And it is that these adapters, unlike the Ethernet port that comes by default in Smart TVs, are capable of reaching speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps.

Some of the adapters that you should consider are the following:

The only thing you will have to do is buy one of these adapters and connect it to one of the USB ports of your Smart TV. You will not have to do anything, since the configuration is done automatically. We have been able to test these adapters on an LG with webOS and a Sony with Android TV without problems, however a Samsung with Tizen has not been able to recognize the same adapter that we had used.

In the models that worked, we only had to connect the adapter so that the TV received an internet connection immediately. In the system settings, within the network section, it appeared that there was no connection (this section simply monitors the original network input and the integrated WiFi network), but all the applications worked perfectly.

With the adapter already connected, you just have to perform a new speed test from the Netflix application to confirm that the new Ethernet connection already offers a higher speed than before (269.57 Mbps), tripling in our case the speed that was originally achieved with the first ethernet connection. Ready!

Faster Netflix for little money

As you may have seen, this accessory greatly improves the internet connection speed of our Smart TV, so in addition to enjoying much shorter connection times on Netflix, we will enjoy the same advantages in all types of applications that require connection. to the internet, including for example Plex, which is now capable of uploading 4K files with ultra-high bitrate in a matter of seconds.

