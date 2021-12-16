Do you want to know how earn money playing video games on Xbox? Well, it is much easier than it seems, thanks to the Microsoft Rewards system and Game Pass tasks. Microsoft Rewards is a system to earn rewards, in the simplest way possible. As we complete rewards, we will earn points that we can invest and that will be the equivalent of purchases with money. With these points, not only We will get rewards as juicy as subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass, an Xbox One X, Surface computers or gift cards. We leave you the simple steps you must do to get these rewards.

Microsoft Rewards: How to Make Money Playing on Xbox

How do I sign up for Microsoft Rewards?

Very easy, in this link. The subscription is totally free and nothing happens if you just want to subscribe to see what the service is like. You will always have it available when you want it, at no cost.

When we have registered, we must log in with our Microsoft account to see our current points.

How do I earn points with Microsoft Rewards?

There are many options to earn Microsoft Rewards points, in fact each day you can earn a good handful of points for doing different tasks. One of the easiest ways will be to download the official app of Microsoft Rewards on our Xbox. Another way is to take advantage of the fact that we are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass to earn Microsoft Rewards from Xbox Game Pass tasks.

Although they are two different applications, both Microsoft Rewards and Xbox Game Pass tasks add the same points to our account to allow us to redeem them for any prize we want. The key to earning Microsoft Rewards points is visiting every day the official website, the app on Xbox and the mobile app for Xbox Game Pass. To clarify what each application can bring us, we are going to separate them into two different sections to tell you about their benefits and how you can earn Microsoft Rewards points with each one.

Earn points with Microsoft Rewards

Both the official Microsoft Rewards website and the application of the same name on Xbox offer us different rewards, so if you want to add up how many more points we recommend you visit the website from PC or mobile and the application from Xbox. On the Microsoft Rewards website you can get points in a very simple way And it is that by entering every day and completing a series of surveys or searches you will already get points. If you visit the web every day you will also be rewarded, as you can see:

On the same website you will also find various activities that change from time to time. Some are daily and others do not disappear for a while. The key is to visit the page daily and complete everything that you see pending. Other tasks that give us points are:

Search the Internet through Bing. We will level up more quickly if we search using Bing in Microsoft Edge.

Search the Internet through the Windows 10 search bar.

Buy online through the Microsoft Store; either with our mobile device, Xbox One or in the Microsoft Store app of our Windows 10. In this case, it will be necessary for us to make purchases with our email associated with the Microsoft Rewards account. Purchases must be completed and must include shipping, in the case of physical things. We can check the status of the purchase in our Order History. Once this purchase is made, the points will be sent within 72 hours.

Use Cortana to search through Bing.

Explore the Rewards Dashboard page daily. We will have to fulfill the most varied tasks, which will be updated daily; for example, checking the weather (via Bing), completing questionnaires or searching on mobile. Sometimes, the system itself will give us points for the face.

Get special offers for new releases.

On the other hand, The Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox literally gives us money for playing games. Earning Microsoft Rewards points playing Xbox is as simple as following the steps we have already done with the web. The app proposes a set of daily activities, as well as others that have a longer period of time. Those activities range from things as simple as watching a trailer or visiting a game’s Store page to earning us a good sum of points if we spend X euros in the store.

One of the most interesting things about the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox is that we can redeem up to 50 points per day for unlocking an achievement by playing Xbox. It’s as simple as unlocking an achievement, going to the app, and redeeming the promotion. We can do it once a day every day, so if you are a hitter and you play every day You can earn 350 Microsoft Rewards points every week just with this promotion. If you add the others, you will surely end up with a good sum of points.

Earn points with Xbox Game Pass tasks

If you have Xbox Game Pass you will be interested to know that you can get a good handful of points every day, week and month thanks to the Xbox Game Pass tasks. Although there is an application of its own on Xbox, I strongly recommend that you use the mobile one (here on iOS, here on Android), the one that on Android allows you to play through the cloud.

With the Xbox Game Pass app we can take full control of Xbox Game Pass tasks, which are divided into daily, weekly and monthly. The daily tasks are the easiest, since they ask us to start an Xbox Game Pass game and the application from the mobile. Both tasks give us 5 points for each one, but at the end of the month they add up to 300 points in total, an interesting figure.

The best Microsoft Rewards rewards and how to get them

Although the best thing about these tasks is that they usually serve to unlock weekly and monthly tasks, which often ask us, in the form of a waterfall, that we have unlocked a certain number of daily and weekly tasks. On the other hand, in the weekly and monthly tasks we will also see tasks specifically aimed at certain games in the catalog such as Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, Final Fantasy XV or Battlefront II, for example.

These tasks are not too difficult and we will achieve them by playing 10 or 20 minutes at most to each game, perhaps enough to get us hooked. The tasks in addition to serving to earn Microsoft Rewards also serve to discover new games in the catalog, so there you have that 2 × 1.

In summary, what interests you the most is visit the Xbox Game Pass app on mobile every day and then check what each task asks of you to carry it out. If you add these points for playing in Xbox Game Pass to those of the app in Xbox Rewards and to those that you can get through the web, you will end up each month with thousands of points that you can exchange, among other things, for a launch game you it comes out completely free. Yes, Microsoft gives you money to play.

Are there tiers in Microsoft Rewards?

Yes and it will be very interesting if we try to go up. Microsoft Rewards has two levels of status: Level 1 and Level 2. If we get 500 points each month, we will go from the first to the second. And it will not matter how we have achieved them, because all the points will count equally.

The great thing about belonging to Level 2 is that those who are there will earn points faster through Bing, will have a 10% discount on rewards for Microsoft products and services, and will have access to exclusive offers.

Do Microsoft Rewards points expire?

The short answer is yes, Microsoft Rewards points expire. The long answer is no unless we haven’t scored a single point in the last 18 months. This means that if we are earning points on a daily basis or even every several months they will never expire, since 18 months have to pass from the last day we get our last points.

If for whatever reason we stop adding points and we go 18 months without getting any, we will lose all the points we have in the account. It is a difficult situation to occur, but you must take it into account.

On the other hand, if you decide to exchange those points for balance in different accounts, you should check the conditions of each platform. For example, if you exchange points for balance in your Xbox or Microsoft account, you should know that that money will have an expiration of 90 daysTherefore, I sincerely recommend that you accumulate points in Microsoft Rewards and exchange them for money only when you know that you are going to spend it.

In the case of exchanging Microsoft Rewards points for balance on other platforms, we recommend that you consult their conditions individually.

In which regions and languages ​​is Microsoft Rewards available?

In the following: Germany (German), Australia (English), Belgium (Dutch and French), Brazil (Portuguese), Canada (English and Canadian French), Spain (Spanish), United States (English.Available in all 50 states and in Washington DC Not available in Puerto Rico). France (French), Hong Kong (Traditional Chinese and English), Ireland (English), Italy (Italian), Japan (Japanese), Mexico (Spanish), New Zealand (English), Norway (Norwegian), Netherlands (Dutch) , Singapore (English), Sweden (Swedish), Taiwan (Traditional Chinese), United Kingdom (English).

As you can see, get free xbox games, discounts on consoles or hundreds of prizes more is as easy as playing our favorite game on Xbox. And you, have you already used Microsoft Rewards? Tell us about your experience in the comments!