At Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Three Kings Day … nougat cannot be absent at Christmas parties. Why buy it, if you can do it yourself very easily?

The nougat It is the typical dessert of Christmas in Spain, and it is only made on these dates. That means two things: that it is usually quite expensive, So what the most popular tend to be out of stock.

The chocolate nougat is one of the most demanded, because it is liked by the whole family, especially children. Did you know you can prepare homemade chocolate nougat in 5 minutes in the microwave?

It is so simple, even children can do it. It serves as a Christmas activity, to keep them entertained …

Comparison with microwaves in different price ranges with advice on the most important things a buyer should look for when purchasing a microwave.

There are many ways to prepare homemade chocolate nougat in the microwave.

We have selected two variants that are very easy to carry out, and produce different results.

All you need is a low rectangular silicone mold. On Amazon they sell them specials for nougat, for just 8 euros.

Chocolate nougat with nuts

The typical nougat with almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, raisins… what you like most!

This recipe offers it Kitchen with Whirlpool, and get good results.

Ingredients:

200 grams of dark chocolate

100 grams of liquid cream to mount

A handful of nuts, to taste

We melt 75 grams of the chocolate in the microwave at low power, ensuring that it does not burn.

Next We pour the melted chocolate into the mold, and let it cool, until it is solid.

We pour the cream into a bowl and heat it in the microwave at full power, 1 minute and a half.

We add the rest of the chocolate to the cream, which we will have divided into very small pieces, and stir until everything is well mixed.

The last step is add the desired nuts to the liquid mixture.



Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

We pour everything into the mold, and wait for it to cool. It can be put in the fridge to speed up the process, but it must be covered with plastic wrap, so that it does not take on flavors.

When it has solidified, it only remains to unmold it … and ready to eat!

Chocolate nougat with puffed rice

East Suchard type chocolate nougat especially like children. It is a recipe for Decoratrix.

It’s about a nougat tasty and crunchy, very easy to eat because it is not as hard as the previous one.

It is one of the most consumed nougats, in sales figures.

Ingredients:

150 grams of milk chocolate

125 grams of dark chocolate (fondant)

60 grams of good quality cocoa butter or lard

80 g of chocolate puffed rice, serve the one used as breakfast cereals

We chop the two types of chocolate with a knife, mix them in a bowl and add the butter. Don’t be surprised by this ingredient, it is used by almost all commercial chocolate nougats.

We put everything in the microwave at maximum power, for two minutes. We are watching to prevent the chocolate from burning.

Once melted, we stir it well with a silicone spatula, so that the butter mixes well with the chocolate, and we add the puffed rice.

We mix everything well, without lingering because the chocolate thickens quickly.

We put it in the mold, and cover it with aluminum or transparent foil. We let it cool for a couple of hours in the fridge.

As you can see, it is very simple prepare homemade nougat in 5 minutes in the microwave. Do you dare to try it this Christmas?