How to make healthy tuna and oatmeal croquettes

The combination of tuna and oatmeal is simply delicious. The best? Provides beneficial nutrients for the body. Be sure to try this recipe.

Last update: November 29, 2021

Although it may sound strange to many, it is possible to prepare healthy tuna and oatmeal croquettes. In fact, It is a recipe that provides an interesting amount of nutrients, which stimulates the proper functioning of the body. Among other things, they are not difficult to prepare and represent a high quality dish at an organoleptic level.

Now, before going into details, it should be remembered that variety in the diet is essential. The more different foods are included in it, the lower the risk of suffering an inadequate supply of nutrients. Thus, varying the daily meals with this type of preparation is, without a doubt, a wise decision. Let’s do it!

Tuna and oat croquettes: a healthy recipe

Both tuna and oats stand out for their nutritional quality. In this sense, its combination in this recipe contributes to an adequate supply of carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats.

Ingredients

2 cans of tuna in water (340 grams).

1 cup of natural oats (200 grams).

1/2 cup of grated carrot (100 grams).

1 sprig of chopped parsley.

1/2 chopped onion.

2 egg whites.

Extra virgin olive oil.

Salt.

Pepper.

Tuna and oatmeal make this recipe a nutritious option to enjoy with your meals.

Step by step to prepare tuna and oat croquettes

To start, place the inside of the two cans of tuna in a bowl. Then add the oatmeal, parsley and onion as well. These last two ingredients must be finely chopped.

Then add the grated carrot along with the egg whites. Only salt and pepper remain.

Lightly stir the mixture and let it rest for half an hour so that the ingredients integrate well. In this way, the oatmeal will acquire a smooth consistency.

After the recommended time, heat the extra virgin olive oil in a frying pan. Meanwhile, form the croquettes with the dough.

Cook well, until golden brown on both sides.

When you’re ready, put them on a plate with absorbent paper to remove excess fat.

When serving, you can prepare a side dish with vegetables, although there is also the option of using a sauce to improve the final flavor.

Benefits of tuna and oat croquettes

The consumption of tuna and oatmeal croquettes has a number of health benefits, as long as they are included in the context of a varied and balanced diet. Although frying is not the most appropriate cooking method, it will not hurt to use it in a timely manner. Of course, you will always have to opt for a quality oil, as is the case with extra virgin olive oil.

Muscle health

Tuna is one of the best sources of protein. These nutrients are essential to ensure muscle health over the years. In fact, evidences they suggest that its optimal contribution contributes to the prevention of pathologies such as sarcopenia, especially when you exercise on a regular basis.

Cardiovascular pathologies

Tuna contains omega 3 series fatty acids inside. These nutrients help keep inflammation under control within the body. This effect is associated with a reduction in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, according to a study published in the journal FASEB Journal.

However, It will also be decisive to maintain a balance between the contribution of omega 3 and omega 6 to ensure that the inflammation does not go off. However, this does not happen in many diets, where the level of omega 6 can multiply by 10 that of omega 3. Under this scenario the risk of getting sick is increased.

Digestive function

Oats are the most complete cereal; it has a significant amount of fiber inside. This substance manages to increase the volume of the fecal bolus, which causes a more efficient transit and fewer problems with constipation. Of course, it will be important to consume it with a good amount of water so that it develops its full potential.

It should be noted that part of the fiber contained in oats ferments at the intestinal level. Therefore, it serves as an energy substrate for the bacteria that live in the digestive tract. These substances are called beta-glucans. and have proved be positive to balance the gut microbiota.

The fiber provided by oats is beneficial for digestive health and for the intestinal microbiota.

Make tuna and oatmeal croquettes at home

As you have found out, preparing tuna and oatmeal croquettes at home is simple. It doesn’t take a lot of ingredients or a lot of time to achieve a fantastic result. They can be included in the diet with some frequency, despite having frying as a cooking method.

However, if what you are looking for is to take care of your health, Remember to include this preparation in the framework of a balanced and healthy eating program. By the way, try to supplement the diet with other healthy habits such as physical exercise. Keep that in mind!

