The good end is being carried out and here are some tips on how to do good shopping and avoid getting into debt.

It was since 2011 that Mexico decided to carry out a strategy in order to strengthen the Mexican economy by promoting consumption, benefiting families, reactivating the economy and promoting the sale of products with discounts, promotions, offers, interest-free months and other types of actions that lead consumers to wait until the end of each year to make their purchases, joining other events of similar international caliber, such as the Black friday and the Singles Day.

Thousands of brands in Mexico have launched their product offers, where even some users have noticed certain inconsistencies in terms of the prices presented, registering a considerable increase over these promotions or even some not valid, as was the couple who waited for the Good end to move in together but faced an increase in prices on washing machines and refrigerators. These types of situations have caused people to unite before these dates and even show the best promotions who have found this good end through a thread on social networks.

This edition of the Good The end started from last November 10 and will be valid until 16, so you still have time to perform good shopping with discounts, but we leave you some recommendations to avoid falling into bad offers and make the most of this event.

Compare the prices – Each store is setting its prices, so there are some brands that are selling the same products as the others at a cheaper (or more expensive) price. Don’t let the excitement of the sale win you over and make sure you first compare the prices of the products in different stores.

Have a list of must-have products – First take your precautions and avoid that flashy offers come your way before you have bought what you really need and go into debt without having acquired the essentials.

Read the terms and conditions well – You could find good offers, but they can have a high interest rate (if you decide to pay in months) that you may not have realized because the description of the offer came in small print; be sure to read every detail of the promotion before making a purchase.

Do not send everything to months without interest – Possibly one of the best things about this event is the sales strategy for months without interest, however, make sure that everything you buy is not purchased in this payment method, since little by little the total that you will owe will accumulate pay and you may have to struggle for months with this burden of debt. In the same way, there are beneficial promotions with cash payment, so although it may be “more painful”, paying for everything on the same day is a good purchase option.

Avoid fake offers – This Good End users on social networks have been reporting inconsistencies where they have seen an increase in prices instead of reductions; Enter the networks or the comments section of the internet platforms (if possible) and compare the prices of your products, possibly if you wait a couple of months these prices will drop, not all that glitters is gold.

Avoid impulse purchases – Seeing the products of our dreams (that we didn’t even know about) with discounts obviously catches our attention, but make sure that these purchases are an investment, and not just a damage to your bank account.

It’s possible to do good shopping during this Good The end, but we must continue to take our due precautions to come out ahead and not just go into meaningless debt.

Related Notes: