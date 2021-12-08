Christmas is here. And in addition to decorating the house and setting beautiful tables, the truth is that many we want to get into the kitchen, turn on the oven, and prepare delicious things to surprise family and friends, to spend an afternoon cooking with the family, or simply to indulge ourselves.

Today we put on the apron and we are going to prepare some delicious ginger cookiesIdeal to set a nice table for breakfast, to prepare a snack with friends, or to decorate the Christmas tree.

How to make Christmas cookies





Ingredients

Chopped unsalted butter: 150 gr.

Pastry flour: 300 gr.

1 teaspoon of baking powder.

Brown sugar: 50 gr.

1 egg.

1 egg white.

2 teaspoons ground ginger.

Cane honey: 75 gr.

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

1 generous pinch of nutmeg

1 teaspoon yeast

1/4 teaspoon of salt.

How to make gingerbread cookies





Chop the butter, and add it to a saucepan with the brown sugar and cane syrup. You will have to heat it over very low heat until it melts, stirring gently. When the mixture is melted, you will need to add the spices. Remove from the heat, and let the dough cool for 15 minutes.

The next step will be to sift the flour, baking powder and salt. Next, add the egg, and the rest of the wet ingredients, beating with a hand whisk until a homogeneous dough forms.

On the countertop where you are going to work, you will have to place a plastic film base so that you can deposit the dough. Spread it out a bit to flatten it out, before wrapping it in the plastic wrap. Now, it's time to chill in the fridge for a minimum of two hours, although the ideal is to let it rest from the day before.

After letting the dough rest, go preheating the oven to 180º. Meanwhile, prepare the tray with greaseproof paper. Now, it's time to work the dough and shape the cookies. Before starting, it is good that you sprinkle flour, or spread greaseproof paper on the counter, so that the table does not stick to the surface.

Spread the dough on the counter where you are going to work with the help of a rolling pin. The dough should be about 5-6mm thick. When you have the dough spread, it is the moment that makes the most illusion if you are cooking with the little ones: shaping the cookies with the cutters. As you cut them, you should deposit them on the tray, keeping in mind that you have to leave space between them so that they can grow in size during baking.

Before putting them in the oven, and if you want to use them as decorative elements For the Christmas tree, or to prepare a garland, you must bear in mind that you have to make a hole to insert the ribbon.

You should have them in the oven for around 10 or 12 minutes. Keep in mind that they harden when they cool. It is important to transfer them to a rack to cool. To decorate them, you can opt for the pastry pencils that they sell already made to decorate.

And to present them, you can use a tray for cakes, or a pastry plate of Christmas design from Villeroy & Boch.

