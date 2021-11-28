Sure, a contingency can eventually happen, but in marathon and business, the more you trained, the more resources you will have for the unforeseen. As the playwright José Lira says: “A good actor rehearses so much that when he is on stage he seems to be improvising”.

And what does this ability to arrive well prepared on harvest days consist of?

To a large extent, habits -what we do in our day to day-, both physically and intellectually, is what allows us to be ready for the planned competition or an opportunity that comes as a surprise. In both cases, planned or improvised, habits have previously defined our responsiveness. This is where I should give you a damn sermon, don’t you think?

Look, little boy who are reading, change your habits, start reading, study, do not eat sugar or junk, do it now and then you should laugh and answer me that if it were so simple everyone would do it, that changing habits or improving habits sounds easy, but it is complex, crucial and difficult to sustain and you would be right, we would have plenty of examples, you know, starting tomorrow every day I get up for a run, or I will not eat sugar again, I will drink green smoothie or abandon the gossip of networks to read 20 minutes. These good intentions are not sustainable, because “pleasure pulls us back”, comfort, what we love and seem sexy, and then as a moral obligation we want to go to the good and boring way with cheap sermons, although we know that it will not work .

That’s why I’d better share a tip that has worked for me and it’s very simple: don’t fight to change your habits, just change and re-signify that habit in your head. Make habits that benefit you sound great and those that don’t seem silly. Because changing habits is not an exercise of will but of mental reframing. Divide the tip into two parts: discredit the habit that you do not want to follow and give good marketing in your head to the one you want to adopt.

A couple of ideas:

– Sugar is filthy that takes away the flavor of things, guácala, sugar makes coffee taste like punch. Well, I told myself that some time ago and I have been five years without consuming processed sugar or substitutes, because substitutes seemed sad and unattractive to me.