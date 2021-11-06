How to make cookies from The Squid Game? Sweet Dalgona recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to easily make the squid game cookies so that you will surprise your visitors from now on.

We are going to teach you how to make cookies in a simple way The Squid Game. They are tasty and quick to prepare.

With them you will be able to impress the visitors, serving the most characteristic elaboration of the fashion series. Now, remember that this is a dish that has sugars, so you should not abuse its consumption.

You have to keep in mind that sweets can be included occasionally in the diet, but they should not be the protagonists of it. It is always advisable to prioritize the intake of fresh food with a low level of processing.

Squid Game cookie ingredients

Cookies from The Squid Game They consist of only 2 ingredients and are also called Dalgona Candy. They are as follows:

125 grams of sugar.

1 dessert spoon of baking soda.

Remember that you have to use white sugar. If you use panela, sweetener or any other version, the result may be different and not so pleasant. For this reason, we recommend that you respect the mentioned ingredients and the established proportions.

You only need 2 ingredients and one of them is white sugar. Remember not to use substitutes.

Step by Step

To make cookies The Squid Game you will need a series of kitchen utensils in particular. First, you have to get greaseproof paper and cookie cutters of about 6 centimeters diameter. Other smaller ones will be necessary for the interior. It is best if they are shaped like a triangle, square or circle to mimic the result of the series. You will also need a small flat lid and a nonstick skillet. You have to start by placing the sugar in the pan over medium heat. It should not be stirred until almost the end of the elaboration, when the formation of the caramel is already appreciated. The objective is that it takes on a not too dark hue. At this time, add the teaspoon of baking soda and mix well. What will happen is that a foam will begin to emerge from the caramel, while it changes its color towards a lighter tone. Do not stop stirring and right after pour all the mixture on top of the greaseproof paper, ensuring that it is spread as best as possible over the entire surface. With the lid you have to flatten the result, but without dragging, just pressing. Now you have to continue in a hurry, since the caramel should not get cold. Remove the flat lid and place the round cutters over the candy, pressing down without lifting them. Afterwards, you should introduce the smaller cutters with the commented shapes, but without pressing too much, just so that the drawing remains on the surface. Wait for the cookies to cool down and unmold. For this you will need an awl or a toothpick, with which you will remove the excess that is outside the outermost molds. Carefully remove the trimmings by lifting them up to avoid damaging the cookie. At this time, all you have to do is place them on a plate and enjoy them to the fullest.

Contraindications of The Squid Game cookies

Although they are extremely tasty, the cookies of The Squid Game they are not suitable for everyone. They are edible capable of generating a great impact on blood glucose levels, which is why they are not recommended for those who have metabolic problems. According to a study published in British Medical Bulletin, It is essential to reduce the intake of simple sugars in cases of diabetes.

They are also not suitable for overweight people. This is because simple carbohydrates can reduce insulin sensitivity, making it difficult to mobilize fats. The result is an increasing increase in fat weight, which has proved be related to a worsening state of health.

The consumption of large amounts of sugar is not advisable either in the case of having developed an inflammatory bowel disease. Under these types of situations, it is more advisable to prioritize the intake of nutrients with anti-inflammatory capabilities, such as certain unsaturated lipids.

Keep in mind that the diversity of microorganisms that inhabit the tube can be influenced by the type of diet that arises. This is indicated by a research published in the journal European Review for Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences. In this sense, it will always be more appropriate to ensure the regular consumption of complex carbohydrates and fresh food.

With what to accompany them?

Despite what has been said, he thinks that introducing the cookies of The Squid Game In the diet in a punctual way it does not have many contraindications, as long as the body composition is optimal and there are no underlying complex pathologies. In this case, it may be a good idea to combine these edibles with other products to improve the final result.

For example, this type of cookie they are excellent in the company of a coffee or an infusion. They can also be served with fresh cut fruit and even with whipped cream or some other fatty element. Of course, it is advisable not to mix them with jam or with chocolate and hazelnut cream, since in this case it would generate an excessively sweet flavor that could be cloying.

Prepare coffee to accompany these cookies and avoid adding more sweets to your consumption.

Easily prepare cookies from The Squid Game

You only need 2 ingredients to make the cookies The Squid Game. They are simple to prepare and will not take you long. They are excellent to accompany a coffee and enjoy remembering one of the most impressive series of recent years.

Anyway, keep in mind that sugar intake has to be moderate in the context of a healthy diet. It is essential to prioritize the contribution of complex carbohydrates and fresh foods to ensure the maintenance of good metabolic health.

