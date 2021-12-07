Bring the snow back in the Apple Store app with a simple trick.

Apple has wanted to surprise all its customers this Christmas season by adding again a unique ‘Easter Egg’ or Easter egg with a striking animation within its shopping app for iPhone and iPad, Apple Store.

To celebrate the holiday season, the Apple Store app fills up with snow. You can literally make snow fall within the app with a simple trick.

First you must have the application updated.

Later in the search section you must put the word “let it snow” (let it snow) and so you can see what happens.

Small snowflakes begin to fall throughout the application. What’s more, when moving your iPhone or iPad the rain will begin to take different directions, as if it were a typical snowball.

The animation will end the moment you exit the application, so if you want to see it again you would have to re-enter the phrase in the search engine.

Apple and the Easter Eggs

Apparently, Apple has gotten into the habit of carrying out these kinds of actions in which place easter eggs as part of your invitations or as eye-catchers in your applications, as he recently placed an AR easter egg inside the invitation for one of his events.

In the case of snow, it has almost become a tradition, as the company takes a few years letting see this great animation inside the mobile Apple Store. And although it is not something new, it is a detail that Apple has contemplated as part of the celebrations of these dates.

In addition, to further enhance the Christmas experience for its users, Apple has brought back the Christmas gift days for Apple Music subscribers, who will have the ability to purchase exclusive content from some of your favorite artists.

