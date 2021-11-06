How to make buckwheat pasta?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Buckwheat is an ideal pseudocereal for preparing healthy pasta. Discover an interesting recipe to take advantage of it at home.

Last update: 04 November, 2021

Buckwheat pasta is an ideal food to take care of health and vary the diet. It is made from a pseudocereal whose scientific name is Fagopyrum esculentum Moench. In other countries it is also known as ‘buckwheat’, ‘Turkish grain’, ‘buckwheat’ or ‘Arab wheat’.

One of the characteristics of this food is that it does not contain gluten, making it suitable for people with celiac disease. In addition, it is a source of essential amino acids like lysine, which is not present in traditional cereals.

An article titled «Buckwheat: a different option»States that this product has a remarkable protein value, in addition to complex carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids. So, if you want to learn how to include it in your diet, don’t miss this recipe.

Buckwheat pasta, a gluten-free alternative

Unlike conventional pasta, the one made with buckwheat does not contain gluten. Therefore, it is suitable for people with intolerance to this protein or celiac disease. Do you dare to try it?

Ingredients

2 medium eggs.

200 grams of buckwheat or its flour.

25 milliliters of water.

A pinch of salt.

Cornstarch, amount needed.

Step by Step

1. Produce the flour and assemble the dough

First, start by preparing the flour. For this, you will need a processor with high power or a coffee or cereal grinder.

Before grinding it, toast the buckwheat to give the flour more flavor. At this point, try to crush only the amount that you will need, since if you prepare a lot of natural oils and vitamins that are sensitive to heat, they will be lost. Therefore, the nutritional contribution of your pasta will be less.

After the roasting process, place the beans in a high-powered processor (or whatever device you have). Turn on for a few minutes and pause if necessary so as not to generate an overload. Repeat this procedure until the beans are completely ground. There may be some clumps left, but this is normal. Consider that you could also get this flour in health food stores if you want to skip this step.

At this point you can start preparing your pasta. First, use a large bowl or a clean counter. There, place the flour and make a hole in the center; try to make it look like a volcano.

Next, add the eggs in the center, add the pinch of salt and, little by little, add water.

Start mixing from the inside. Do it slowly, making circles with your fingers. Go incorporating the flour from the sides little by little.

Once all the ingredients have come together, knead until a smooth, smooth dough forms. If necessary, use cornstarch on the work surface to prevent the dough from sticking.

After this, make a ball with the dough, wrap it in film transparent and leave it to rest in the refrigerator for about half an hour.

Choose the shape you like best for your buckwheat pasta. Also, accompany it with vegetables, sauces or cheeses.

2. Choose the shape of your buckwheat pasta

Keep in mind that with this dough you can make ravioli, noodles, cannelloni bases, lasagna, among other preparations.

After the recommended time, remove the dough, place cornstarch on the clean counter and begin to stretch it with the help of a rolling pin.

Apply starch as many times as necessary to prevent the dough from sticking to the marble or the work surface you are doing it on. At the end, try that the thickness of it is half a centimeter and that the kneading is even.

Now, place the dough in a mold and, with the help of a pasta cutter, assemble the “squares”.

Fill with what you like the most, such as sautéed vegetables, different types of cheese, ham or shredded meat.

After that, wet a brush or use your finger to apply water to the sides of the dough. Place another square on top and pinch the edges to prevent the raviol from losing its filling during cooking.

3. Cook and serve

Like any pasta, cook in boiling water.

Consider that the ravioli will cook for 7-10 minutes, but this time varies. To make sure they’re done, remove one and check that the dough is fully cooked.

If they are ready, remove them from the water with a slotted spoon and place them in a covered dish to prevent them from getting cold.

Accompany with a mushroom sauce

Of course, all pasta it is most enjoyed when accompanied by a sauce that enhances its flavor. In this case, you can prepare a delicious mushroom sauce.

Ingredients

1 medium onion.

3 mushrooms.

1 tablespoon of oil (15 ml)

1 carrot

6 tablespoons of heavy cream (120 ml).

Seasonings and salt to taste.

Step by Step

To start, chop the onion and sauté it in a pan with the tablespoon of oil.

Then grate the carrot and add it to the fire.

Wash the mushrooms with plenty of water, cut them into slices and add together with the milk cream.

Stir every so often so it doesn’t stick and season to your liking. This sauce will be ready in less than 20 minutes.

Serve on a plate along with the ravioli and enjoy.

The mushroom sauce is an ideal companion for your buckwheat pasta.

Try making buckwheat pasta

As you will see, the recipe for buckwheat pasta does not differ from the traditional options that are made with other flours. However, what could be tricky is the grinding process. Remember that you can solve this by buying the flour in a store.

Finally, do not forget that in addition to innovating with this recipe, you will be enriching your diet with all the nutrients that this food contains.

It might interest you …