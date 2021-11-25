For this recipe we are not going to make a classic aioli with the traditional recipe, but rather we will prepare a mayonnaise to which we add a clove of garlic, thus achieving a smoother result. With the help of a blender, we will have it ready in a jiffy.

Cook the potatoes cut into pieces, tearing a little, in a saucepan with plenty of water and salt until they are tender, after about 18 to 20 minutes. We let the potatoes cool before mixing them with the aioli sauce. During that time, we prepare the garlic prawns.

In a clay pot we heat the extra virgin olive oil and perfume it by browning the two sliced ​​garlic cloves and the cayenne pepper tip. Then add the peeled prawns and stir for a minute, putting out the fire so that they are finished in the remaining heat, being more juicy.

We mount the arrieras potatoes Mixing the potatoes with the garlic mayonnaise and put the drained garlic prawns on top, the crunchy garlic and a little of the oil where they have been cooked, serving immediately.